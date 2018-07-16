No more Imagination Library in Laurens County

UWLC: NEW LITERACY INITIATIVE COMING 2018-2019 SCHOOL YEAR

The United Way of Laurens County on Friday issued this statement concerning childhood literacy:

“United Way of Laurens County has supported Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for 15 years; UWLC will no longer fund this organization as of August 2018.

“Instead, UWLC will shift our focus towards a new beginning that promotes literacy and encourages reading in children throughout Laurens County. Our primary focus will be 0-4K and Elementary School aged children. We will partner with local school systems and other educational institutions to fund our ‘Literacy Initiative’ that gives the children the ability to receive books through their school’s yearly book fairs and other events.

“Laurens County will benefit greatly from our new Literacy Initiative by fostering imagination and education. We at UWLC believe that providing each child the ability to choose a book of their liking will impact them positively, insuring that they find lifelong joy within reading.

“Thank you for your support in this time of transition. For any questions/concerns please feel free to call the United Way of Laurens County office at (864) 833-3623, or email the Executive Director, David Dunagan at ddunagan@uwlc-online.org .