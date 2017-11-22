No money goes to family, despite negligence finding

The family of the late Nicole Kingsborough will receive no monetary damages, in spite of a negligence finding in her death, as a result of a jury verdict on Friday.

Kingsborough and Laurens County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Rice Jr. were killed six years ago by Bennie Brown. He was convicted July 1 and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Last week’s civil court trial was to determine if LCSO was negligent when it presented paperwork to a magistrate who allowed Brown to be released on bond at the time of the murders.

The jury finding was made late Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office was found negligent, but the ruling determined that action did not directly lead to Brown killing Kingsborough.

The Sheriff’s Office defense said Kingsborough did not attend Brown’s bond hearing, and when Brown was out on bond on other charges, Kingsborough took her children to see Brown. With the county winning a no-money verdict, Nicole Kingsborough’s personal representative, her mother, Minni Kingsborough, will not receive compensation for Nicole’s death.

Brown was free on personal recognizance, and the civil court jury found that fact was facilitated by certain paperwork not being submitted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. A portion of I-26 near Clinton is named for Deputy Rice, who was killed after Kingsborough was shot to death at her work by Brown. When deputies surrounded a house Brown went to after killing Kingsborough, Brown thought it was members of Kingsborough’s family coming to kill him, and he fired on the officers. Brown was taken into custody, but his trial was delayed several months as the courts decided whether he had the mental capacity to assist in his own defense.

Attorneys for Minni Kingsborough, Pat Knie and Albert V. Smith of Spartanburg, argued that if Brown had not been out on bond, Nicole Kingsborough and Roger Rice would be alive today. The Sheriff’s Office was represented by attorneys from the Chapman, Harter and Harter firm in Greenville.

The LCSO attorneys also argued that when Brown initially abused Kingsborough, she said she did not want to press charges.

Attorneys for Minni Kingsborough said more charges against Brown were listed on the public index. The bond judge received from the county sheriff’s office the NCIC report, and that is the only report required at a bond hearing. (NCIC is the National Crime Information Center.) Other reports can be presented “if available,” the jury was told.

The trial began last Tuesday in Laurens County court. The key point was that Judge Thomas Copeland was not given information about Brown’s domestic violence history when the bond ruling was made (2011), and Brown was released from custody prior to the murders.

On Thursday, presiding judge Eugene Griffith Jr. ruled against the defense (Sheriff’s Office) on a motion to dismiss the case, based on the “Public Duty Rule” allowing, instead, for the case to go to the jury. A son and cousin of Nicole Kingsborough testified to the jury, and Nicole’s pay stub and funeral bills were submitted into evidence. The civil court jury deliberated into the evening Thursday, before returning to render its verdict on Friday.

Initial reporting for this article was done by Iva Cadmus, of WLMG radio in Laurens.