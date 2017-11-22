No charges will be filed in Laurens man’s death

No one will be charged in the shooting death of Michael McCraney of Laurens.

Authorities announced last Tuesday it was a case of self-defense. The person who shot McCraney was not identified in a statement by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement said, “After closely working with the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and reviewing all evidence, it has been established and determined that the actions taken in the death of Michael McCraney resulted in a justifiable homicide. Our investigations have concluded that this death was an act of self-defense and no charges will be filed.”

Deputies responded Nov. 5, around 12:45 a.m., to the 100 block of Colonial Acres, Laurens, in reference to a shooting incident. Upon their arrival, deputies entered the home and observed a victim lying in a pool of blood.

McCraney, 35, of 171 Colonial Acres Rd., attended Laurens District High School and attended college in Charleston and Spartanburg. A memorial service for McCraney was held Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church, Laurens.

At the time of the shooting death, no chargers were filed and the case remained an active investigation of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Coroner’s Office and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. After an autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide as the victim was shot twice by a shotgun.