No Candy Throwing; Clinton Parade This Saturday

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 6:09pm Vic MacDonald
The City of Clinton

SATURDAY LINE-UP: Road closures will begin at 8 am REMINDER – NO THROWING CANDY FROM VEHICLES OR FLOATS - YOU CAN HAVE SOMEONE WALK BESIDE YOUR FLOAT OR VEHICLE AND TOSS GENTLY TO THE CROWD

 

All parade entries need to set up by 9:45 a.m.

Parade Entry#’s 1-69: Line up for the parade or drop off parade participants via East Maple Street from Springdale Drive, entries set up on right side of the road leaving the left side open for drop off and traffic flow, exit off of E. Maple onto S. Broad Street.

 

Traffic will not be allowed to enter East Maple Street from South Broad Street!!

 

Parade entry #’s 70- end of parade will set up on Ashland Drive in front of the P.C. Athletic Department. Enter Ashland via Springdale Drive – Fifth Avenue – Ashland – set up on right hand side of road. To drop off parade participants at this site enter the same way and then exit via Ashland – right onto East Maple onto S. Broad Street.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

