No alarms in structure that was destroyed, city statement says

THIS MORNING - Structure Fire 505 Academy Street.

Friday Morning, at 04:40 am, the City of Clinton and its mutual aid partners of Joanna Fire and Sandy Springs Fire Departments received an alarm for a structure fire at 505 Academy Street, Clinton South Carolina.

Clinton Fire Department arrived at 04:42 am, and confirmed a working structure fire with heavy fire involvement in two rooms, as well, flames visible through the roof of the Structure. Three occupants of the home had been awaken by the fire, and had removed themselves from the home and called 911 to report the fire.

The 16 firefighters from the three departments brought the fire under control within 15 minutes, and remained on scene to approximately 8:00am, Friday morning, extinguishing hot spots and ensuring all fire was out. The home and

Contents were completely lost to the fire. There were no working smoke alarms in the residence.

Red Cross was notified and responded to assist the family of the home. The cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

Smoke Alarms save lives. The Clinton Fire Department will install free smoke alarms to any within the Fire District. The Clinton Fire Departments number is: 864-833-1707.

American Red Cross Assisting Family in Clinton after Home Fire

Clinton, S.C. May 31, 2019 - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Academy Street in Clinton, was damaged by a fire. The Clinton Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

