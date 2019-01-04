A night for song

Laurens Rotary Club to Host Night of Singing

The Laurens Rotary Club announces it will be hosting a Rotary Night of Singing at Laurens District High School’s Gymnasium on Thursday, April 4.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and the community is encouraged to attend.

The Night of Singing will feature performances by the choral groups from Laurens District High School, Gray Court-Owings, Hickory Tavern, Sanders and Laurens Middle schools.

“This is an event Rotary clubs in other communities have hosted and we think this will be an excellent way to partner with the schools and show off the talent our local students have,” explains Patty Craine, Rotary Chairperson for Projects Committee. “Tickets are $5 per person, but all the money from the ticket sales sold by the choral students will go back to the choral departments at each school.”

Laurens’ Rotary Night of Singing will not only feature talents from the students, but will also offer the Laurens Rotary Club an opportunity to let the community know more about what Rotary does both locally and around the world. “We are excited about this new event for the club and thankful to our community sponsors, Laurens Commission of Public Works, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, Laurens Electric and PRTC,” said Chris Benson, Club President.

Tickets can be purchased from any member of the school choral groups, any Laurens Rotarian, or at the door on April 4.

Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million members world-wide who believe that great things happen when dedicated minds come together. Rotary International has been focused on eradicating polio by partnering with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world Health Organization, and UNICEF to end polio, once and for all. The Laurens Rotary club has been involved in many local projects including Rotary Readers, Meals on Wheels, Back Pack Program, and holds the Duck Race each year during Squealin’ on the Square.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Laurens, visit the club’s website at www.rotarycluboflaurens.com Rotary meets each Thursday on the third floor of City Hall at 1 p.m.