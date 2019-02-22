A Night of Celebrations

Alyssa Grace Jackson-Hodgson, a Clinton High School sophomore, was named last night the 2019 Cecil Davenport Citizenship Award winner, with finalists Jonas Lee Smith, Laurens Academy, and Jermarius Connell Evans, Laurens District High School.

Presented at the 41st Annual Awards Dinner of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, other award recognitions and recipients were:

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, JC Brewington;

District Teachers of the Year, 56 - Caroline Hunt and 55 - JD Huff;

Duke Energy Award for Public Service - Rhonda Gary, Impact2Purpose;

Laurens Electric Cooperative Grant - Clinton Canopy Mural Project, Susan Galloway; and Laurens Islands Project, Jonathan Irick;

Leadership Laurens County Russ Emerson Award - Amanda Greer Veal and Nicole Firmin;

Ambassador of the Year - Matt Dean, USC Union at Laurens;

Robert M. Vance Small Business of the Year - Brouilette Family - L&L Office Supply; and

John P. Faris Volunteer of the Year - Don Walker, Laurens County Trails Association.

Guest speaker was Jane S. Sosebee, president, AT&T South Carolina. Emcee was State Rep. Mark Willis. Colors presented by Presbyterian College ROTC, National Anthem by Mason Copeland, 2018 Laurens Sings winner, and Invocation by Rev. Anthony Sims, WLBG - Gospel Express host.

President and CEO Amanda Munyan presented the 2018 in Review: 464 current members, 32 new members in 2018, 4,200 students educated since 2013 by Team Ecology, 69 total events with 1,544 attendees and 10.55% increase in event revenue, 23 ribbon cuttings, 7 social media sites with 1,603 likes, 276 added in 2018, and a new community pride campaign #HeyLookLaurensCounty.

Chamber Board Chair is John Young, Laurens Commission of Public Works.