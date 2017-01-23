The Niberts to receive prestigious award

GREAT FRIEND TO KIDS: Niberts to be Honored this Thursday in Columbia

EdVenture will honor Presbyterian College head men's basketball coach Gregg Nibert and his wife Peggy as recipients of the South Carolina Great Friend to Kids Award at the non-profit’s FROST Gala, sponsored by Aflac and held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., in Columbia.

The Niberts, who have made a significant contribution to strengthen and advance the interests of children, were nominated by Children’s Trust of South Carolina.

The 2016 NABC Guardians of the Game award honorees have embraced the challenge of fostering children. Gregg and his wife Peggy first answered the call in 2006 to serve as foster parents for abused and neglected children. Through their compassion, they have brought 40 infants into their home — some for weeks, some for years — to provide stability and love and healing to help these children find a way to better lives.

“It showed me that the compassion and care for these little ones puts things in perspective. When you can take care of these little babies and show them love, their little hands open up and fists open. They don’t feel like they were going to get abused again, and all of a sudden, they’re smiling and laughing and giggling and have forgotten all about what has happened. Just to be a part of that is so rewarding,” said Gregg Nibert.

The Niberts are also advisors to the South Carolina Department of Social Services regarding the recruitment and retention of foster parents.

“Aflac prides itself on being a vital part of the community in which our employees call home. We are pleased to once again join EdVenture as we strive to give every child in our community the opportunity to learn and grow,” said Virgil Miller, SVP, Chief Admin Officer of Aflac.

“EdVenture and Aflac share a common mission to help children and make our community stronger. Because of Aflac’s support of FROST and the Great Friend to Kids Award, many more families will experience everything possible at the Southeast’s largest children’s museum,” said Karen Coltrane, president and chief executive officer of EdVenture. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

FROST is EdVenture’s largest fundraiser and Columbia’s only admission-free, invitation-only charity event. The evening will include dining provided by the museum’s own culinary education team, live music, and a live auction. The evening celebrates the joy of learning while raising funds to reduce the cost of museum admission for under-resourced area families, whose attendance has increased 98 percent over the last two years.

About EdVenture:

The mission of EdVenture is to inspire children to experience the joy of learning. EdVenture is dedicated to lifelong learning through its 92,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor interactive exhibit space and in its educational outreach programs and after-school programs. The organization has served visitors from all 50 states and 18 foreign countries, creating shared experiences and memories for families learning together. For more information about EdVenture, visit www.edventure.org or call 803-779- 3100.