Next group of ZF Scholars signs its letters of intent

On Monday, 6 Clinton High students and 3 Laurens District 55 High students start their new lives in manufacturing.

Landon Adams, Elvis Fitz, Austin Francis, Bryson Vaughn, Bryson Patterson and Jose Hernandez, all of Clinton High School; Antwan Clark, Jertavious Miller, and Matthew Sullivan, all of Laurens High School, have signed letters of intent for their ZF Transmissions scholarships.

During a program Thursday evening at the CAM, Laurens, student received their ZF hat and back pack, in a college signing day for athletes environment. It was the second scholarships signing event for ZF, Gray Court.

Director of Human Resources for ZF Michael Morris told the students to look in their empty bags, and envision that over 20 years of work at ZF they could put 8000 one hundred dollar bills in those bags.

The 9 apprentices start New Hiring Orientation at ZF this coming Monday, and begin classes at the CAM (Center for Advanced Manufacturing, Piedmont Technical College) the following Monday.