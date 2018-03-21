NEWS DIGEST: Clean-up will be this Saturday

Clean-up will wrap up Agriculture Week

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has set the end of Agriculture Week (March 19-25) for the Quarterly Great Laurens County Clean-up on Saturday, March 24.

Clean-up is recommended for 8 a.m. - noon. Gather a team, choose an area, and contact the Chamber. Supplies, vests, gloves and bags are available at the Chamber office.

A flyer says, “Join the citizens of Laurens County as we beautify the community we live in. Let your business, organization, church, or family and friends be a part of this great effort. The perfect AGweek Finale - take pride in our land vital to our Agriculture.”

Tag all your trash pictures from the day with #keeplaurenscountybeautiful. The funniest will get a surprise. More than 110 tons of trash have been picked up from local roadways since 2011.

Call about the availability of supplies: Dianne Wyatt, 864-833-2716; e-mail: dwyatt@laurenscounty.org.

Chamber, Clinton High announce connections

Clinton High School and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce encourage everyone to be a part of the Learning Community. Whether someone has an hour or a day, CHS welcomes assistance in helping students make connections between school and the “real world”.

Opportunities include:

-- Senior Exit Interview Panel Member, April 27, 28, 29; pick a day, one to two hours tops, CHS provides questions to ask the students;

-- Speak to a small group or visit a class, 30 minutes;

-- Host a group tour of a company, a few hours;

--Provide job shadow, half day or full day; and

--Provide internship, flexible, usually a semester.

Info: Elizabeth Craven career development facilitator, 864-833-0817, 864-938-1945; e-mail: elizabethcraven@lcsd56g.com.

Save The Date: UW Day of Caring

The Day of Caring, April 14, provides an opportunity to learn about the United Way agencies of Laurens County, and how they serve residents every day.

Make a difference by providing these agencies with hands-on tasks such as painting, cleaning or organizing. Info: 864-833-3623, or e-mail: aseibert@uwlc-online.org.

Customer appreciation set for Hospice stores

Hospice of Laurens County Thrift Stores is having a Customer Appreciation Day Event on Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop by one of the stores to participate in the in-store Easter Egg Hunt to find 50%, 25% and 10% OFF COUPONS! Laurens store is located at 104 Bold Drive (Behind Bojangles) and Clinton store is located at 27984 Hwy 76 E (near Renfro).

Hospice schedules training for volunteers

Hospice of Laurens County will have a Volunteer Training Day on Tuesday, April 24, 9 a.m. - 1pm at 1304 Springdale Drive in Clinton. If you are interested in sitting with patients at the hospice house or in their own homes, contact Catherine Gambrell, 864-833-6287, to register for the training class. Volunteers must pass a criminal history background check.

Laurens Police announce yard sale date

The Laurens Police Department announces its 2nd Community Yard Sale on April 7.

Those interested in participating in the yard sale should contact Paige Burke to sign up.

The purpose of the yard sale is to raise money to support Christmas in the City, established five years ago to provide Christmas to families in the community who would not have one without our support. The Police provide Christmas toys, personal hygiene items and clothing to children selected through the school systems.

Last year, the department was able to assist 140 children. An announcement said, “It is our hope that we can assist even more children this year. The Community Yard Sale allows our community to sell and shop in a safe and environment friendly facility. We allow all kinds of items to be sold as long as they do not conflict with the mission and moral compass of the City of Laurens and Laurens Police Department.”

All proceeds from concession sales and space rentals go to the Christmas in the City program. The cost is $15 per table/two chairs. This year’s April 7 yard sale will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ridge, 319 Exchange Dr., Laurens.

Resource Fair will assist veterans with contacts

COLUMBIA - A Veterans Resource Fair will be held on the North Lawn Of S.C. Capital on April 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., sponsored by the South Carolina Veterans Advocacy Council (V.A.C.). This is a free event by which veterans may connect with local agencies and organizations that provide resources to veterans and their families.

Resource Fair Participants: Department of Veterans Affairs, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs, S.C. Department of Corrections, Midlands Veterans Engagement Council, Columbia Veterans Center, American Red Cross, Veterans Trust fund of S.C., VA Regional Office, WJB Dorn VA Medical Center, WJB Dorn VA Medical Center - Suicide Prevention Dept., S.C. Army NG Service Member and Family Care, V.A. Fisher House, Telamon Corporation: Homeless Veterans Project, and Alston Wilkes Society - Veterans Services.

Veteran Service Organizations: A.L., D.A.V., V.V.A., M.O.P.H., M.O.A.A., V.F.W., V.A.C., T.R.E.A., M.C.L., S.C. Association of County Veteran Affairs Officers.

Event contact is James Brown (SC V.A.C.), 803 576-1908.