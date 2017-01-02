Newest Cecil Davenport winner will be announced Thursday

Twelve high school sophomores from Laurens County have been nominated for the Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award with one recipient to be named by the Chamber of Commerce at the Annual Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 2. Since its inception, the annual award recognizes outstanding tenth grade students in Laurens County who exemplify good citizenship. Named in honor of the late Chamber Executive Cecil O. Davenport, this prestigious honor has been presented to Laurens County students since 1996. Students are nominated by high school teachers, guidance counselors and leaders based on qualifications including hard work, good study habits, and possessing strong character in both high school and the Laurens County Community. Kensley R. Armstrong of Laurens District High School is the son of Chad and Amber Armstrong. Kensley is a member of the cheerleading squad, FCA, Beta Club and student council. Her hobbies include dance, English, social studies, reading and digital art. She especially enjoys being a competitive dancer. Kensley participates in her church youth group and volunteers at area nursing homes. Wesley T. Carley attends Laurens District High School and is the son of Bo and Susan Carlay. He is a member of the football team, track and field team and participates in FCA. Wes is in his church youth group, volunteers for Habitat for Humanities and sings in the church choir as well as participated in a mission trip to Allendale. He enjoys being outdoors, attending college football games and old and new cars. Wes, along with his brother, owns a business specializing in landscaping, pet sitting and helping others move. Gabriella M. Evans attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Steven and Jessica Evans. She is a member of Youth in Government, JEWELS, Beta Club, JROTC and plays basketball. Gabriella participates with YPD (Young People Division) serving as a district officer historian and statistician. She also served as 2nd Vice President at the YPD conference. Gabrielle enjoys reading, politics, playing the violin, writing poetry and creative art. She volunteers with her church assisting others in her community who are less fortunate. Alyssa W. Johnson attends Laurens District High School and is the daughter of Jay and Robin Johnson. She is a member of the BETA Club, Drama Club, plays the strings and is on student council. Alyssa enjoys playing the violin, studying the bible, reading, skating, exploring and organizing. She is involved in the GAs at her church as well as her youth group and enjoys helping others in the community. Julia M. Kerber of Laurens Academy is the daughter of John and Onika Kerber. She is in the FCA, Humane Society Club, National Honor Society, BETA Club, Yearbook staff, student council and presidential volunteer service. Julia, plays volleyball, basketball and runs cross-country. She participates in 4-H where she has served as president and secretary. She has raised her own calf and takes barrel racing lessons. Julia has volunteered over 112 hours in 2016. She is a member of her church youth group and volunteered to teach art to young children as well as volunteering at NHC and the soup kitchen. Anna B. Lusby of Clinton High School is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Lusby. She is on the yearbook staff, Beta Club, and Ag program. Anna’s hobbies include providing pet care, hunting, riding dirt bikes, baking and being with friends and family. She has been a 4-H member since 2008 working with swine projects, rabbits and dog care. Anna participates with the canned food drive, helped raise over $200 for the emergency food bank, planted flowers at the Memorial Home, is a member of her youth group, choir, and mission blitz. Faith V. McMann of Clinton High School is the daughter of Donald and Stephanie McMann. She is a member of the Beta Club and serves on the school year book staff. Faith is in the CAT program and a member of the Drama Club. She enjoys photography, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding and horseback riding. Her special talents include singing, acting and playing the cello. Faith is a member of her church youth group, praise team and enjoys helping others. Noah F. Moore of Laurens Academy is the son of Paul and Sandra Moore. He is a member of the FCA, Beta Club, National Honor Society, quiz bowl team, advanced art and hand bell choir. Noah enjoys spending time with family, playing sports, reading and attending church. He enjoys playing the piano, football, basketball and running cross country. Noah participated in Carpenters for Christ and volunteers at bible school. Haley H. Reynolds of Laurens District High School is the daughter of Seth and Dawn Reynolds. She participates in cheerleading; FCA, girl’s bible study and kiddie cheer camp. Haley’s hobbies include competitive clogging and dance, music, playing the piano, cooking, baking, hiking and ATV riding. She is a member of her church youth group, youth choir, Walk for Williams, Feet to the Street, vacation bible school leader and fine arts camp leader. She enjoys ballet, jazz and tap. Andrew R. Taylor of Laurens District High School is the son of Robert and Cindy Taylor. He plays tennis, is in the Beta Club and a member of the Raider Renaissance leadership class. Andrew enjoys traveling and cooking. He works well with children and has strong leadership skills. He works with the youth at his church and volunteers at the YMCA. Christen P. Tollison of Clinton High School is the daughter of Jerry and Lisa Tollison. She serves on the yearbook staff and is on the news show. Christen enjoys photography, fishing, singing and spending time with family. She is an A student and over achiever. Christen volunteers at Palmetto Equestrian Therapeutic Riding program and enjoys babysitting. Catherine Elizabeth Wiggins attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Matthew and Sallie Wiggins. Beth is a member of the Beta Club, year book staff, JV volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She enjoys writing and photography. Her special talents are creative writing, playing the flute and sports. Beth is a member of her church youth group, praise band and TLC. She is also a life guard and babysitter.