Newberry coming; Win over Mid-Carolina

BLACK OUT VS NEWBERRY: Running and throwing Red Devils outlast M-C

Pounding and passing, Clinton used both in securing a come-from-behind region win Friday, 28-26, over scrappy Mid-Carolina.

The Rebels are winless for the last two seasons, but they scored first and led after three quarters playing on their home turf. After four Kris Holmes touchdowns, it really came down to defense - as Jishon Payne stuffed a Rebels run from the one-yard line.

“Heck of a football play by a heck of a football player,” was Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb’s assessment of Payne effort.

The win moves Clinton to 1-1 in region play. This Friday, the Red Devils are back home against Newberry - it’s Senior Night and a Black Out for Clinton fans. Newberry won 49-21 over Broome in Friday night region action.

Playing at Mid-Carolina, Clinton surrendered a Jalen Bates TD run with 1:24 left to play after taking a 28-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Trying to tie the game with a two-point conversion, the Rebels got new hope when Clinton was flagged for a face mask penalty on the first attempt. That’s when Payne stopped the second attempt.

Clinton pounded the middle of the Mid-Carolina defense with Holmes (136 yards rushing, four touchdowns) and Mark Wise (54 yards rushing). Then shifted gears - “there comes a point when you’ve got to say, let’s try something different. We made some good throws and big catches,” Webb said.

Sophomore quarterback Konnor Richardson completed 6 of 11 attempts for 77 yards, and Wise completed one for 21 yards. Mid-Carolina’s Cade Ruff threw for 160 yards (11-19-0).

On the receiving end for Clinton were Tquan Cromer 4 catches, 57 yards; Dawson Green, 2 for 35 and Ty Priestley, 1 for 6. The Wise to Green option pass completion for 21 yards came on a 4th-and-5 at the Rebels’ 29 yard line during Clinton’s final scoring drive.

Clinton did not have a turnover in the back-and-forth contest. The Red Devils took their first lead with 7:38 left in the game.

Holmes’ scoring runs were:

-- 1 yd run 7:54 2nd;

– 5 yd run 1:13 2nd;

– 1 yd run 7:38 4th;

– 4 yd run 2:28 4th.

After Mid-Carolina scored to get the game within two points, and Payne stuffed the conversion attempt, Clinton’s Elijah Campbell covered Mid-Carolina’s on-side kick to preserve the Red Devils’ third win of the season.

NOTE: CHS Athletics has announced this schedule for the rest of the week; tennis was cancelled Monday because of rain and was scheduled for a Tuesday make-up; volleyball’s senior night was scheduled for Monday, and cross-country's pre-region meet Tuesday was cancelled and will not be made up:

Wednesday: Girls Tennis at Home 5 p.m.; JV/V Volleyball Home 5:30/7;

Thursday: 8th Grade Football 5; Girls Tennis at home 5 (Senior Night- Black Out); JV Football at Newberry 7;

Friday: V Football Home vs. Newberry (Senior Night- Black Out) 7:30 p.m.