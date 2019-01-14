The New Year's Baby

Ringing in the New Year!

Jayden J. Monts claimed the title of the first New Year’s Baby for 2019 born in the Women’s Life Center, Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Arriving at 6:51 a.m. on January 1, Jayden weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is the son of Genieqwa Blair and Jarvis Monts. Pictured above are (L to R) Dr. Michael Wiggins, OB/GYN, delivering physician, Genieqwa, Jarvis and Jayden. - Photo provided