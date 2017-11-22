New Way Forward - The Pioneer League

De-emphasizing football will allow Presbyterian College to direct more money into academic programs and boost lagging enrollment, the “Promise” strategic plan says

Less than 24 hours after the end of the season’s final football game, Presbyterian College announced a radical departure from its support of a football program that has been at the local college for more than 100 years.

PC has been talking since 2016 about the need for a new strategic plan. Many alumni and football supports have complained, however, that they never were apprised of how far-reaching the plan would be for the football program. For several weeks, they have vented their frustrations, using words like “betrayal” and “secrecy” on a closed Facebook site titled “On, On PC!”

The college’s strategic plan announcement came Sunday afternoon. On Saturday afternoon, Blue Hose football defeated Gardner-Webb, 31-21, at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Entering the field of play, instead of a run-on, the football players and coaches locked arms for a walk-on.

President Bob Staton talked to faculty and staff about the plan Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Staton said previously he would announce “before Christmas” what the strategic plan, approved by trustees Nov. 8 and 9, would mean for the college going forward.

The new comprehensive strategic plan, “The Promise of PC,” according to a news release “positions the school for academic, athletic and financial success for many years to come.”

“The last comprehensive plan for Presbyterian College was approved in 1999, and a lot has changed since then,” Staton said in the news release sent to media about 2 p.m. Sunday and posted on-line. “With the involvement of more than 500 students, faculty, staff and alumni over the course of 18 months, we developed a plan to position Presbyterian College for academic, athletic and financial success. ‘The Promise of PC’ envisions how the College will thrive by preparing both undergraduate and graduate students to best fulfill their potential and to contribute meaningfully to the communities in which they work and live.”

The news release continues, “‘The Promise of PC’ outlines ways that the College plans to engage more students – current and prospective – as well as strengthen itself academically, athletically and financially. This student-centered plan involves four strategic areas:

“Growing strategically, by enhancing academic offerings, expanding co-curricular opportunities and club sports, and adding new athletic programs while maintaining current programs at the Division I level. Football will transition to the Pioneer Football League beginning with the 2021 season.

“Ensuring student success by providing focused opportunities for students to develop problem-solving skills, expanding academic and career support services for students, and implementing ‘Life Beyond PC’ – an innovative program designed to help students as they consider vocational choices.

“Investing in our assets by constructing new facilities, including a new senior residence community in the heart of campus, and updating current ones; improving compensation and benefits for faculty and staff; extending our focus on diversity and inclusion.

“Sharing ‘The Promise of PC’ by expanding and enhancing our marketing and communications capabilities. Connecting with audiences of prospective students, alumni and potential supporters is critical to our efforts to share the PC story.

“‘As a Board, we unanimously support this new strategic plan for the College and strongly believe it is the best plan of action for PC’s future,’ said Board of Trustees chairman E.G. Lassiter. “‘The Promise of PC’ understands that students are the heart and soul of Presbyterian College. Providing them the opportunities and environment for success is our goal and what we strive to do each day through our programs, our people and our facilities. The goal of this plan is to provide even more opportunities and better resources for helping our students be successful at PC and beyond.”

“Some key aspects of the plan include:

“Building new majors and minors this year in Computational Biology and Data Analytics;

“Creating a School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in 2018;

“Launching a Physician Assistant Studies program in August 2018;

“Exploring additional graduate offerings in Athletic Training and Occupational Therapy;

“Reinvigorating the China Scholars Program;

“Expanding the Presbyterian College Model United Nations team;

“Constructing new living and learning facilities on and off campus;

“Enhancing the individualized career assistance available to students.”

To accomplish these goals, the college has decided to free itself of 50 scholarships provided to football players.

It will honor the scholarships of current players, whether or not they continue to play football, provided they remain academically eligible. In 2018 and 2019, PC will play a Big South schedule – avoiding the prospect of paying a league-leaving fee and fees for breaking contracts – and in 2020 will play an independent schedule.

PC will still have a NCAA Division I football team, and in 2021 will enter the Pioneer League, with Davidson, San Diego State and others, and will not offer athletic scholarships. Football players will be eligible for academic scholarships; critics of the plan say it’s relegating football to “club sport” status.

“We want you to complete your athletic and academic career at PC,” the college said in a letter to returning football players.

Meanwhile, the Big South will add Campbell University and, likely, Hampton University in Virginia for all sports, and will add USC-Upstate for all sports except football.

All Presbyterian College sports, except football, will remain in the Big South Conference. The college plans to add wrestling and acrobatics-competitive cheerleading.

PC is the reigning conference champion in men’s soccer and men’s tennis.