A new way forward for animal control

Animal control changes almost everything - cleaning, bedding, dogs’ diets, professionalism

In a county where Champ almost was starved to death and dogs once were euthanized because of the threat of Parvo, there’s a new sheriff in town.

Geoff Brown has the responsibility for humane care of animals and stopping people from throwing their personal trash out on the road.

He means business.

“I have great employees in my department that want to do the right thing and I plan on enabling them to be advocates for the animals both in and passing through our county as well as the ones at our shelter. Everything can’t change at once but with the proper team and community support we will get there,” Brown wrote on the Laurens County Animal Control Facebook page.

On May 14, Brown provided a report to the Laurens County Council.

These are his and the officers’ goals for the future:

-- Decrease intake;

-- Performing our own euthanizias;

-- Professional agency both inside and out;

-- Arming our officers to protect themselves and the public;

-- Building relationships;

-- Aggressive prosecution of abuse and neglect cases;

-- Hiring quality, qualified staff;

-- Public Education through:

-obedience classes,

-public service announcements,

-face to face contact,

-enforcement where necessary.

His Facebook post advises: “If you see abuse or neglect, report it. Don’t be the offender or you will end up paying for it.”

Brown has revised the department’s kennel-cleaning procedures, and has acquired bedding for the dogs in animal control’s custody (no cats or large animals). There is a donation button on the Animal Control Facebook page that allows people to buy a bed for donation to the Laurens County shelter.

All vaccinations, except rabies which required quarantine, are done upon intake. Heart-worm medicine and micro-chipping also are done upon intake, Brown’s presentation said.

In the past, Laurens County Animal Control has been “a dumping ground,” he said. Now the department is implementing “managed intake” - putting the responsibility more on the animals’ owners.

“Owned dogs are quarantined at home or at a licensed vet at the owner’s expense. It saves the county money.”

Last year, LCAC had 21 owner-surrenders.

This year, it’s 8.

Officers have a dress code, no smoking, professional attitude, customer-service training and accountability for their trucks. Computer software is being upgraded from Shelter Pro, to PetPoint by this June.

Shelter animals are posted to petfinder.com, which provides adopters with 30 days of free pet insurance.

Dogs used to eat whatever food was donated; now it’s under a science diet shelter program ($75/$85 per week/shipped with sample bags and delivery.

Laurens County Animal Control has one open position for employment, Brown said.

“We have awesome community support,” Brown’s Facebook post says, “and I hope we regain your trust through actions, not words, and get even more support. We have entirely too much neglect and abuse of animals in this county. I will not stand for it. We will be the voice for animals in this county.”