New utilities billing system is coming on-line

CITY UTILITY BILLING OFFICES CLOSED APRIL 30 TO PREPARE FOR NEW UTILITY BILLING SYSTEM

The city’s utility billing office will be closed on Monday April 30, to make final preparations for the implementation of new billing software the city will begin utilizing on May 1.

No payments will be accepted inside the utility billing offices at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center or via phone on Monday, April 30; however, customers will still be able to pay online, utilize the drop box outside the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center, or make payments at TD or Arthur State Banks.

“The conversion process has been lengthy and has required a lot of time and dedication of our city personnel. I appreciate their hard work and commitment to this project,” said Bill Ed Cannon, Clinton’s City Manager.

Joey Meadors, Director of Administrative Services for the City of Clinton, is excited about the new system saying, “This new system, Munis Utility Billing Customer Information System, replaces thirty year old software and is much more customer focused to better serve our utility customers. Utility bills will be more informative, easier to understand, and will offer an e-bill option.”

Meadors went on to say, “In the coming months, we will also roll out a customer self-serve portal wherein customers can create an online account to view their usage, pay bills, and send messages to city personnel. We will also be rolling out pre-paid billing options in the next few months.”

As with any software conversion, there’s sure to be some hiccups, but Meadors is encouraged about the new program and assures customers the city will work to iron out all of the customer concerns in a timely manner.

“We also want to encourage customers to sign up to receive their utility bills online,” Meadors said. “City personnel have worked with John Woodside at Clinton True Value, and he has agreed to partner with us to provide a 4 pack of LED light bulbs to customers who sign up to receive their utility bill on-line. We are fortunate to have a local hardware store who will partner with us to encourage customers to save paper, energy, and ultimately the environment.”

Meadors went on to say, “We are enthusiastic about the new opportunities this new software will afford our personnel and customers a more transparent and informative billing statement. A clearer picture of utility usage will allow our personnel to better advise customers on conservation measures they can take to manage their utility consumption.”

Meadors encourages customers with questions or concerns to come and speak with him or any customer service representative or contact a customer service representative via phone at 864.833.2790. You can also email utility_billing@cityofclintonsc.com.