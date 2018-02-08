A New United Way Director

United Way of Laurens County Names an Interim Director

LAURENS CO.— David Dunagan, Executive Director of the United Way of Laurens County (UWLC), announced his resignation last week after seven months with the organization.

Dunagan filled the Director position in December 2017, he has lived in Clinton since his graduation from PC in 2008. Dungan recently accepted an assistant coaching position at Dublin High School in Georgia, where he will pursue his passion of coaching and working with youth.

The UWLC Executive Committee agreed Alesia Carter will serve as the Interim Executive Director.

Carter has served as a full-time AmeriCorps member, working directly with the UWLC since August 2016, running the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and other Financial Stability programs for Laurens County residents. Carter has aided in the UWLC operational duties, grant writing, and has experience with the annual events. She has worked diligently within and around Laurens County, developing relationships with UWLC partners and benefactors.

According to Dale Satterfield, Executive Committee Chair, “Alesia has displayed confidence and communication skills that we would desire in the Executive Director’s position. With the School Supply Drive and Annual Kickoff Luncheon scheduled this month plus, campaign meetings gearing up, it is a crucial time for the success of the UWLC. The community depends on this organization and although we may have had some turnover in the last few months, we will continue to push forward as we aim to make all transitions as seamless as possible.”

Carter will begin the Interim Executive Director position immediately.

Meanwhile, the UWLC Executive Committee will work to structure the UWLC team to best suit the needs of the organization and the community it serves.

United Way of Laurens County is a non-profit organization which has served the Laurens County area since 1955 and supports 24 local nonprofit agencies in the areas of education, health, financial stability and emergency relief.