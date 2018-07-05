New Tax Coming Before County Council

Laurens County Council will take its first look at a new tax - Local Option Sales Tax - during its meeting this Tuesday.

Council will conduct its regular session, adjourn, then convene its 3rd budget session - the proposed General Fund Budget has a .1 mill tax increase (40 cents a year on a $100,000 house), and EMS budget has a .35 mill tax increase ($1.40 a year on a $100,000 house). If the council passes a Local Option Sales Tax, part of the money will go to the General Fund, as governed by state law, and part will go to Capital Projects, as recommended by a study committee and designated by the council.

The Laurens County Council meeting is at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. It is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, amended). There is a time for public comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts.

Reports to council will include Capstone Project, Jordon Lloyd, Clemson PSA Intern; and Opioid Lawsuit, Sandy Cruickshanks, county attorney. Second reading of the budget will be given, along with second reading of the first budget. A resolution and ordinance will be considered for Project Lime (solar farm). The Clemson Extension contract will be considered, and there will be a request for appointment of two council members to review the courthouse assessment.

The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month.