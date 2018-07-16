New service within Laurens County

Laurens County’s First Palliative Care Clinic To Be Added at Hospice of Laurens County, Clinton

Hospice of Laurens County (HOLC) announces the addition of new services in the region through Palliative Medicine Consultants of Hospice of Laurens County.

PMC- HOLC will operate a palliative care clinic in the newly renovated Hospice of Laurens County clinical facility, which is directly connected to the Laurens County Hospice House at 1304 Springdale Drive in Clinton. The clinic includes two exam rooms, a physician’s office and waiting area.

Palliative care is increasing in popularity nationwide, providing an option for patients experiencing serious illnesses to maximize their quality of life by working with a team of clinicians to create care goals that support the patient’s healthcare preferences. The Palliative Medicine Consultants team consists of Hospice and Palliative Medicine Board Certified Physicians and nurses that work with the patient, their family and their community physicians to provide additional support navigating the complex healthcare system.

Unlike hospice care, palliative care is appropriate during any stage of the illness and can be provided along with curative treatment.

Palliative Medicine Consultants of HOLC aims to make this specialized care available and easily accessible for the Laurens, Newberry, Saluda, Abbeville, Union and Greenwood communities.

It allows a different medical perspective and treatment option for seriously ill patients, offering patient-directed care that helps reduce medical costs while increasing quality of life.

“Palliative care is an important part of the healthcare conversation,” said HPCCR’s President and CEO, Pete Brunnick. “Patients, specifically those suffering from severe illness, deserve access to care that focuses on the patient’s healthcare goals. Palliative Medical Consultants of HOLC is a significant addition to the local community healthcare landscape and reinforces our mission of ensuring that quality medical care is available to all who need it.”

The outpatient clinic will be run by Tiffany Lunsford, DNP, CRNP, NP-C and HOLC support staff.

Palliative Medicine Consultants of Hospice of Laurens County provided care to its first patient on June 5. A ribbon cutting honoring the opening of Laurens County’s first palliative care clinic is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton.

About HOLC: Founded in 1987, HOLC provides compassionate care to individuals with life-limiting and terminal illnesses. The mission of HOLC is to relieve suffering and improve the quality and dignity of life through compassionate hospice care for those at the end of life, palliative care for those with advanced illness, and through community education. Call 864.833.6287 or visit www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.org