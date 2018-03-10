New positions for Laurens County

County Council outlines two new jobs, matches the money for fire equipment

Based on a committee’s recommendation, Laurens County Council made it possible for county administration to fill two new, budgeted positions.

Job descriptions for an Information Technology manager and a County Planner were adopted at the council’s Sept. 25 meeting. Council member Stewart Jones voted “no” twice - in the committee meeting and in the full council meeting. He said Laurens County should not be adding to its payroll at this time.

Committee Chair Dianne Anderson said that wasn’t the issue at hand. Council already has budgeted the positions, she said, so adopting job descriptions - not whether to fill the position - was all that was before council on Sept. 25.

Jones said, “I do not believe we need to add government employees.”

County Administrator Jon Caime said Laurens County needs a professional planner because residential and business growth is sweeping through the northern part of the county at Fountain Inn and Gray Court-Owings.

A full-time IT manager will take the place of contracted services now in place for computers, networks and other technology.

The person recommended for hiring must have experience in government information technology, the job description says. The job descriptions were recommended by the Planning and Intergovernmental Committee.

Council also allowed the Laurens County Fire Service to move money from reserves to operations in order to qualify for two grants.

The county will spend $6,190 as a match to a $130,000 firefighting grant for cascade systems for the Sandy Springs and West Laurens Fire Departments.

Fire Service Director Greg Lindley said there is about $600,000 left in the fire reserve account (to purchase equipment).

Council heard about several date. This past Sunday was the SC Fly-in at the Laurens County Airport (7:30 a.m.). Oct. 25 will be a gala benefit for the Laurens County Museum, when a winner will be chosen for the use-a-car-for-a-year promotion.

“This is the LAURENS COUNTY Museum,” emphasized Carolyn Shortt, board president. “Everyone is invited to join.”

The museum board is renovating a large space on the public square in downtown Laurens, and opened that facility for the Sept. 28 Finally Friday event, and operates the current, smaller museum on West Laurens St. in Laurens. Both are close to the historic courthouse where the Laurens County Council conducts its twice-monthly meetings.