New police chief will be introduced

Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda and new fireman Hastings Stewart will be introduced to the Clinton City Council Monday evening.

The council's regular monthly meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center in uptown Clinton. The meeting is open to the public; the council will discuss 2 issues in closed session, both contracts.

Citizens registered to address the council will be recognized as Agenda Item E. Sign up in the council chamber before the meeting starts. Council will approve proclamations for November as Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, Diabetes Awareness Month, Hospice of Laurens County Month, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Nov. 25 as Small Business Saturday in the city. Council will consider recommendations from the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.

Council will hear a presentation from Rick Green of Upper Savannah Council of Governments, and will have the 1st of 2 readings on the city's comprehensive plan. Council will temporarily (6 months) suspend the "blue laws" in the City of Clinton - state law protections from getting fired anyone who objects to working on Sunday for religious reasons.

Council will consider buying a sign for $58,136.31, installing a water line for $293,735, and buying an automated side loader for $264,438.92. Council will hear other reports prior to adjournment.

The Clinton City Council meets every 1st Monday (except holidays) at 6 pm in the municipal center.