A "new" Pinehaven Park

FRIDAY: Attached please find an invitation for you and/or representatives from your organization/agency to the City of Clinton’s Annual Arbor Day Celebration.

This year our celebration will be a bit larger than usual as it will also be our culmination celebration of TD Green Streets Grant the city received to support innovative urban greening and tree-planting projects. TD Bank provides the funding for the grants, which are awarded annually for tree planting, maintenance costs and educational activities. The Arbor Day Foundation administers the program.

Our community partners have been instrumental to the success of this project. Members of the Clinton Canopy, under the leadership of Susan Galloway, have been champions of this project not only in the planning, but also in the implementation phase. Park enhancements have included tree removal, tree pruning and replacement, adding shrubbery and other plantings, and creating natural play areas. A Little Library, donated through a project of the Clinton Middle School Junior Beta Club, will also be added.

As part of the grant agreement, we are to host a community event and it only makes sense to do the event during the Arbor Day celebration. Therefore, this year’s Arbor Day will include informational tables/booths by Clinton Canopy, Clinton High School FFA, the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District (who is also a tree sponsor), the Laurens County Trails Association, the city’s energy conservation team, as well as city right of way and electrical vehicles and equipment and of course - snacks!

Representatives from TD Bank will be in attendance and will assist with final park plantings as part of the Arbor Day festivities. Members and representatives from the CMS Jr. Beta Club will also be in attendance for the ribbon cutting of the Little Library. There has been many hours and dedication by many individuals and organizations to breathe new life into Pine Haven park and we truly appreciate the community support of this project!

We hope to see you Friday!

Pine Haven Park and FFA: Volunteering to Improve

By Brett Loftis

Volunteering to improve a community and a local park is something Clinton High FFA and Agricultural students pride are all about. These students are making an impact on their community, school, and themselves.

Pine Haven Park was closed down for a week while trees were being removed and the park was having maintenance completed. A grant from TD Bank is helping the City of Clinton improve the park. The main idea of this project is to make Pine Haven Park more aesthetically pleasing, and they are doing this by planting more tree and flowers. The City of Clinton needed help to complete this project. Therefore, on every school day for the past two weeks, Mrs. Annette Bodie and Ms. Katie Holleys’ Ag. classes have been volunteering their time and efforts at the park. With about a hundred students working each day, a lot of work can be accomplished. These students do everything from planting trees, using tractors, weed eating, and raking up mulch at the park. Junior Juan Lawson says he really enjoys what he is doing for the park and community. ¨We are really improving Clinton, and by taking a little time out of our day, this is also helping the community grow.¨ Lawson, along with his other classmates, really take time and think about the difference this is making in their lives. Sophomore Colt McWatters knows that the type of work he is involved in at Pine Haven Park will benefit him later on in life. ¨I want to have my own farm when I become of age and this kind of work helps me prepare for that.¨ A celebration is planned for November 2nd to celebrate the completion of this project and Arbor day.

Most of the students in Ag. classes at Clinton High School are also in the FFA. FFA advisor Annette Bodie and her officers are proud of what the Clinton FFA chapter has been able to accomplish. The officers agree that the FFA is such a close knit group that it could be considered a second family. However, Bodie is more excited about what they have coming up. As the fall plant sale is wrapping up, nine FFA students and the two advisors will be leaving Tuesday, Oct. 23rd, for the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. They will return on Friday, Oct. 26th. FFA also has another fundraiser going on currently as they are selling Christmas trees. All orders are due to Mrs. Bodie by Nov. 9th and she can be contacted at (864)-833-0817 or annettebodie@lcsd56g.com.

These FFA and Ag. students are helping improve the community and themselves at same time by being selfless and volunteering their time and work. These are intricate values that can help them later on in life.