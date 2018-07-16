The former Bailey Hospital will change hands w-photos

The former Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community in Clinton is being sold to a company that will call the community Woodbridge Clinton.

The buyer and purchase price is not disclosed in an announcement of the sale submitted to The Clinton Chronicle. The sale has not yet closed, but is anticipated to close this month. With the purchase, the new company takes ownership of the former Bailey Hospital (53,000 sq ft), the hospital for Clinton before the merger that created the current county hospital.

Board Chairman Collie Lehn said in the announcement, “The board of directors of Carolina Christian Ministries, Inc. is taking the opportunity to announce the sale of Bailey Manor and to thank the community for all of the support that has been given to our ministry over the past twenty-seven years. I am writing this letter to confirm that the transaction has been completed and a new owner is even now making exciting plans for the further development of the Manor.”

The purchase price, $4.5 million, was announced to the staff June 19, and a sales announcement was made to residents and families June 21.

Bailey Manor started in 1990 with 10 rooms, in the former hospital that was constructed in 1959-60.

In August, 2014, Bailey Manor suffered a very serious fire allegedly caused by a resident, Alton Payton. He was ordered committed to a mental institution rather than stand trial on an attempted murder charge.

Since then, the Bailey Manor administration, board, staff and residents have gone through a re-building process than has restored the facility.

Bailey Manor through its history has staged many community events. Its most recent community outreach was raising money for Alzheimer’s research, June 21 - The Longest Day; and for Believers Assembly, June 9 - Sizzlin' Summer Beach Bash. On May 29, residents and friends gathered for a surprise party on the 10th anniversary for Rita Stanley as the community’s administrator. Stanley has received Administrator of the Year awards from the state’s residential care association and the activity directors’ association, and has lobbied the state legislature for measures concerning residential care facilities. She also was a nominee for the 2018 Duke Energy Award for Public Service (Laurens County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting). The Clinton City Council recognized her service with a proclamation July 9.

A renovated Bailey Manor re-opened in March, 2016.

Lehn said, “The decision to move forward with the sale has been bittersweet in many ways, because the recently completed renovation has been such a wonderful success. The folks who are making the Manor their home are enjoying the many enhancements and beautiful decor that has transformed our old hospital once again into a beautiful home that will serve the older members of our community for many years to come. ...

“We are pleased that as a result of the sale, we will be able to cover all of the substantial liabilities that resulted from the fire and renovation, and the community will continue to be well-served by this valuable asset. We are very pleased that a first class facility like Bailey Manor will continue to be a haven for our senior adults in need of high-quality, loving care.”

