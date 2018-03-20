New, Northern Laurens County Industrial Park

The Northern Laurens County area of Fountain Inn - Gray Court is getting a new industrial park.

Originally known as "Site 14" and now to be known as The Connexial Center, the industrial area will be off the frontage road of I-385 near the Hwy 14 and Friendship Church Road areas in northern Laurens County. The area is already industry-rich with the centerpiece being the ZF Transmission Gray Court campus. Laurens County has plans to build a law enforcement - emergency response center on land donated by ZF (using a $1 million state grant), and this summer, will open the new Thompson Road Fire Station with Firefighter-EMTs working for the first time in a county fire station.

Today, the board of the Laurens County Development Corporation agreed to commit $1 million to infrastructure in the new industrial park. It is expected that The Power Team and the SC Department of Commerce also will make investments there. A 200,000 sq ft "spec" building could be the first structure in The Connexial Center, LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman told the board.

"This will enhance what we have. The economy is right to make this a very successful effort," Board Chairman Jeff Field said.

LCDC Finance Committee Chairman John Young said the committee met and recommended funding a road project in the new park. With the full board's approval of a resolution, Laurens County's share of the project will be $750,000 coming from the infrastructure reinvestment account and $250,000 coming from the land sale account. The money "will be used and applied to the construction of a road in Site 14 park," a resolution said.

A drawing by Thomas & Hutton shows property that can accommodate a 1.1M sq ft manufacturing center, a 600,000 sq ft distribution center, a 100,000 sq ft building, and 350,000 sq ft and 265,000 sq ft advanced manufacturing buildings, along with all accompanying infrastructure.

The tract right now is 330 acres, and Coleman said it could expand to 480 acres. LCDC initially is committing 15% of the total project cost to spark a project that at build-out could accommodate 2.5M sq ft of manufacturing and support space.

"There is interest in doing the spec building," Coleman said.

That possible 200,000 sq ft building would join the Laurens CPW spec building in Hunter Park (75,000 sq ft) and the Clinton Economic Development Corporation spec building at the I-26 Commerce Center (50,000 sq ft) as industry-recruiting spaces in Laurens County. Right now, the county has no spec buildings that it can show industry-location specialists.