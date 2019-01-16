New Leadership for the County Council

Gift to Laurens County - The family of the late Marion Carnell, a state legislator for more than 40 years representing Greenwood, Laurens and Abbeville counties, gifted this painting to Laurens County.

It depicts a “meeting” of recent South Carolina governors. County Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood, center, and County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks displayed the painting at the county council’s Jan. 8 meeting. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

Pitts assumes county’s leadership role

Dr. David Pitts, of Clinton, was elected last Tuesday to be the chairman of Laurens County Council.

He replaced Joe Wood, of Ware Shoals, who served two two-year terms as chairman. “I look forward to working with you,” Pitts said to his fellow council members. “I want to thank Mr. Wood for his outstanding service.”

Pitts abstained from voting for himself, and council member Diane Anderson abstained from the vote, as well. Wood was elected vice-chairman, with Anderson and council member Stewart Jones voting “no”.

“There’s a lot I could say,” Wood said during the council comments portion of the meeting, which concluded with a closed session personnel and contract discussion (no action was taken).

“It’s not an easy job,” Wood said of the chairmanship. “I tried to address both sides of the issues.”

Wood recalled that during his time as chairman, council member and Laurens businessman Ed McDaniel died (his son, Garrett, now is a council member), former council chairman now county auditor Jim Coleman lost a re-election bid, former county administrator Ernie Segars retired and current administrator Jon Caime was hired, former public works director Scott Hollard retired, Rob Russian was hired and left for Greenwood, and current director Dale Satterfield was hired from the City of Clinton, council member Ted Nash announced his retirement and now is re-habbing after a fall, and former vice-chairman Keith Tollison had work conflicts and lost a re-election bid.

Wood said, “We hired an administrator. We hired a public works director, twice. We rebuilt fire stations and sub-stations, we did a lot. I pledge my support to Mr. Pitts.”

Pitts is Assistant Superintendent for Operations, School District 56, Clinton-Joanna. He is the point-person for a currently underway $1.7 million upgrade to Wilder Stadium, football home of the Clinton High School Red Devils. As the district’s safety officer, he organized an in-service Jan. 7 for all district employees to hear from former Columbine High Principal Frank DeAngelis and others about emergency response protocols.

Wood is a retired Ware Shoals businessman.

The Jan. 8 regular council meeting was the first for Kemp Younts, representing District 1, and for Jeffrey Carroll, representing District 5.

Shortly after the chairman-vice-chairman vote, Wood presided over a painting presentation to Laurens County from the family of the late Marion Carnell. The large painting shows a “meeting” of several past South Carolina governors.

Carnell served more than 40 years in the General Assembly for House District 14, and died in November, 2012, at age 84. He was a Ware Shoals High School graduate and a Navy veteran, and operated the Piggly Wiggly groceries in Ware Shoals and Ninety Six for many years.

On a recommendation by Carroll, the council agreed to have the painting hung in the atrium of the Hillcrest Square Center. The county operates courts, taxpayer services and financials, and administrative functions in that building; the atrium is just outside the main courtroom.

A small plaque will be printed to explain the painting and acknowledge the Carnell family’s donation.

Also related to Hillcrest, council gave unanimous approval to a $98,850 change-order in a construction project there. The money will finance new lighting in areas that are, and will be in the future, under renovation.

The 2 ft x 4 ft LED “flat panels” will replace existing lighting, and will be installed as the building gets a new roof and replacement HVAC units. The total renovation cost is projected at $3.4 million, money that is budgeted.

The LED lighting is expected to reduce electric consumption 55% at Hillcrest, and “pay for itself” within three years. The lighting has a 25-year service warranty.

Public Works Director Dale Satterfield told the council Hillcrest has 960 lights which have 4,437 components, many of which are not manufactured anymore and have to be purchased from existing inventories. The new lighting meets are up-to-date construction codes.