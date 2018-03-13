A new law for one of the nation's deadliest acts

New Bill (S-172) Aims to Save Lives in South Carolina; South Carolina behind when addressing injuries and deaths from strangulation.

The Senate Judiciary Sub-Committee has voted unanimously to move bill S-172 forward to the full committee.

Emily-Anna Asbill (E.A) was a resident of Clinton. In June of 2013, her young life was tragically cut short by an abuser who used a USB power cord to starve her brain and body of its needed oxygen.

This form of assault is called “strangulation”, and it is the obstruction of blood or airflow of another by means of external pressure. Although strangulation can cause death, many in South Carolina are suffering permanent and long lasting injuries from complications resulting from non-fatal strangulation events.

Non-fatal strangulation is an often used but misunderstood form of assault seen in child abuse, vulnerable adult abuse, sexual assault, kidnappings and domestic violence incidents.

To this date, South Carolina does not have a law that effectively deals with this lethal assault.

Emily Joy, mother of E.A., has turned her grief into a passion to protect others in South Carolina. Emily Joy, has partnered with non-fatal strangulation experts located in South Carolina to draft Senate Bill S-172 to create a felony strangulation law for South Carolina. This bill is not a domestic violence bill but rather one to protect many types of victims in South Carolina. The bill is proudly sponsored by, Senator Katrina Shealy, of Lexington.

Senate Bill S-172 was presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 7 and it was approved to be moved forward to the full committee.

Forty seven other states have a felony strangulation law but South Carolina is one of five that do not. Why is this law desperately needed?

Crime victims, law enforcement, medical professionals, prosecutors and the courts are not fully informed on the dangers of this assault. Training is currently being conducted across South Carolina on this issue; however, current laws do not effectively address the seriousness of this type of assault.

National Strangulation Data:

Victims of Strangulation can die days or weeks after a strangulation event due to medical complications. There are 25 Medial Complications associated with strangulation involving:

Brain

Lungs

Arteries/veins

Blood clots

Airway

A woman who is strangled once is 800% more likely to be killed later; 4 out 5 domestic violence homicides had a history of strangulation preceding death

Strangulation victims rarely have external injuries

Strangulation injuries are mostly internal

Strangulation causes permanent brain damage

Even with no loss of consciousness there is risk of death

Loss of consciousness can happen in 5 to 10 seconds and death within minutes

Very little pressure is needed to strangle an adult or child

80% of critical incidents where police officers were shot or had to shoot an offender involved suspects who had a history of domestic violence. 30% of those offenders also have histories of strangulation.

Many of our Nation’s mass shooters had a history of domestic violence and strangling their intimate partner.

Further information can be found here at the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention: https://www.strangulationtraininginstitute.com/resources/library/signs-and-symptoms-of-strangulation/

What would the law do? The lives of children, women, men and law enforcement will be saved by this law when we properly acknowledge that act of strangulation can be just as lethal as being shot. Acts of Strangulation are clear indicators that homicide is imminent! Holding strangulation offenders accountable for their actions prevents repeated assaults that cause permanent and in many cases irreversible injuries to the brain.