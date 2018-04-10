New jobs coming to Hodges

Caterpillar Locating New Operations in Greenwood County - 85 Jobs

GREENWOOD – Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives, will locate a casting facility in Greenwood County.

The company’s $13.5 million investment is projected to create 85 new jobs.

To establish this facility, Caterpillar has purchased an existing 103,000-square-foot building located at 108 Corporate Court in Hodges, S.C. Slated to come online in early 2019, the facility will produce specialty castings used in a variety of engines and transmissions within the Caterpillar product line and will supplement the production of existing castings elsewhere in the Caterpillar production network.

Hiring is expected to begin immediately, and interested applicants can visit http://www.caterpillar.com/careers for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“We are excited to have the Hodges facility join our global manufacturing footprint. Hodges will provide Caterpillar with a cost-effective source for supply for many of our specialty iron castings. We want to thank Greenwood County community leaders and representatives from the state of South Carolina for their support throughout our evaluation of this opportunity. We look forward to our continued partnership.” –Caterpillar Large Power Systems Division Vice President Tana Utley

“Globally-renowned industry leaders, such as Caterpillar, continue to invest in South Carolina’s world-class workforce. The 85 new jobs that this facility will create will make a major impact on Greenwood and our entire Upstate community.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Between our transportation infrastructure, world-renowned workforce development programs and business-friendly climate, it’s no wonder that an industry leader like Caterpillar has decided to locate its new operations in the Palmetto State. I congratulate Greenwood County on this great addition to their business community, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this partnership.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“This announcement is proof that Greenwood means business. We are committed to doing all we can to make Greenwood County a place where families and the next generation can not only live, but work.” –Greenwood County Councilman Theo Lane

“To have such an iconic brand as Caterpillar call Greenwood home is an amazing achievement. For more than 90 years, Caterpillar has been driving positive change, and we look forward to them joining the Greenwood County community.” –Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chair Dr. Kristin Manske

