NEW CHS Principal

Laurens County School District 56 is pleased to announce that Dr. Martha Brothers has been named Principal of Clinton High School beginning July 1, 2019.

Dr. Brothers has many years’ experience in education, beginning her career as an ELA teacher at the middle and high school level. She worked previously for Laurens 56 as an Assistant Principal at Clinton High School from 2001-2009 and went on to serve as Assistant Principal in Spartanburg at middle, secondary and alternative schools. Dr. Brothers returned to Clinton High School as the 9th grade administrator in 2018.

With degrees from Clemson University, South Carolina State University and Walden University, and a wide range of professional experiences, Dr. Brothers is uniquely qualified to take the reins at Clinton High School. She has worked with alternative school management, special education administration and all areas of instruction and curriculum implementation.

According to Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent, “I am excited for the vision and leadership Dr. Brothers will bring to Clinton High School. Her knowledge, skills and past experiences will be invaluable as she guides the high school into a new chapter.”

“I am extremely excited to have this opportunity to lead Clinton High School” says Dr. Brothers. “I love this school and this community. I look forward to working with the staff, parents, and students. I would like to thank the District and the CHS faculty for their support and confidence in me.”