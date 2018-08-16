A new Chamber of Commerce campaign

“HEY LOOK Laurens County”

LAURENS COUNTY, SC, August 16, 2018 – The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) begins a new community pride campaign focused on highlighting the community favorites of Laurens County. “Leaning heavily on community involvement, we hope the “HEY LOOK Laurens County” campaign will grow into a resource for locals and visitors alike and build community pride for our residents,” comments Amanda Munyan, LCCC President & CEO. “We want everyone to get on board as we take a good look around and appreciate the small things and the big things, the beauty, the talent, and unique aspects of our home. We have a lot to be proud of.”

HEY LOOK Laurens County cards will be placed in local restaurants, venues, shops, tourist destinations, and at the Chamber office. The public is encouraged to use the cards with their social media account, using #heylooklaurenscounty, to take a quick snap of things they love about the community they live, work, and play in. “We want to see Laurens County through other eyes, we know our county has so much to offer and it is impossible for us to cover it all with our limited Chamber staff,” says Munyan.

The #heylooklaurenscounty hashtag will become a hotspot to find unique and interesting things that others love and enjoy in the county. From a favorite lunch item at a restaurant, to the best trail to hike, if the people in Laurens County take a minute to share their experiences, others will have a great resource to discover and learn more about the local communities.

“HEY LOOK Laurens County” pictures can be found by searching the #heylooklaurenscounty hashtag or visiting @heylooklaurenscounty on Instagram. This initiative is spearheaded by the Chamber in an effort to build community pride and support for the businesses and attractions that make Laurens County a wonderful place to live, work and play.

“As we continue to work with Andy Howard, Parks, Recreation, & Tourism for Laurens County, the Main Street organizations, and other key players we look forward to introducing new pieces of the many initiatives we continue to develop. I am very excited to be a part of the future of Laurens County and I am proud of the accomplishments we are making,” says Munyan.

The purpose of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce is to make Laurens County a better place to live, work, play, and do business by carrying out the mission, to serve as the unified voice to promote, strengthen and develop Laurens County by connecting organizations, supporting businesses, and building community.