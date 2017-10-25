Neville Restored is a Laurens County Showplace

PC’s Neville Hall Restored is unveiled for Chamber of Commerce members

Chamber of Commerce members and staff, and the staff and friends of Presbyterian College gathered after hours Thursday to experience Neville Renewed and Reopened.

Business After Hours in The Cornelson Center lobby, the newest gathering space in Clinton, was the first time some in Laurens County have had the chance to see the college’s iconic building, Neville Hall, after a major facelift.

Adding The Cornelson Center behind Neville gives PC a meeting place for students, and offices and classrooms on the second and third floors. Neville Hall’s classrooms and lecture galleries are refurbished, and the rotunda has been reopened.

There was supposed to be a Southern Studies film in the main lecture gallery, but that was moved elsewhere so a film about Neville Renewed could be shown on the big screen.

“A lot of people have put in a lot of effort to do this, and have raised all the money to pay for it, which makes it all that much better,” PC President Bob Staton said. “It is a great space for our faculty and for the students, and the spaces like this where people can gather. I would encourage you to walk around to see the building.”

Neville Renewed and Reopened has been seen by former professors, by college staff and the students who have classes in the renewed building, and by some alumni. The 1977 football team stopped for a while in the main lecture hall when they were on campus for a recent visit, and recognition during a Blue Hose game.

A lot more alumni likely will see Neville this weekend. More than 800, of PC’s 10,000 alumni worldwide, have signed up to attend Homecoming.

The Neville Renewed Celebration will be this Friday, 7-10 p.m. with activities in and around Neville Hall. Activities will include food trucks, reunion class areas, beverages, self-guided tours of Neville and live music by the “Carolina Coast Band.”

Alumni who have made “Met and Married” donations will see their names on a special wall in The Cornelson Center lobby acknowledging that they met at PC, and then were married.

The first floor rotunda and atrium of Neville Hall is the building’s masterpiece. A PC booklet describes the area:

“The rotunda area is once again opened to the top and has been named in memory of Mrs. Mary Bailey Vance Suitt, a long-time supporter of PC and former Board of Trustees member. Her passion was art; therefore, the art hung in these areas are done so in her memory. Also found on the first floor is the 100 seat Kuhne Auditorium. The Cornelson Center, facing the fountain, is the new addition entrance to Neville Hall. Students will be able to gather here to study and socialize.”

The rotunda includes a one-of-a-kind chandelier made by The Heirloom Companies, a Campobello wood and ironworks manufacturer. Harper Corporation, the general contractor over the Neville restoration, first selected Heirloom to construct the building’s rotunda railings, designed to match railings seen in the building before closing off the rotunda in the 1960s.

Schedule of Events for Presbyterian College Homecoming

Thursday Oct. 26

FALL CHORAL GALA CONCERT

7:30 p.m., Edmunds Hall

The PC Choir, Bella Voce, and Cantare! will all present selections from their Fall 2017 repertoire. Drs. Porter Stokes and Ron Davis will conduct.

Friday Oct. 27

SCOTOBERFEST

Noon – 2 p.m., Lawn beside Neville Hall

The Department of History will be hosting its annual Scotoberfest on the lawn beside Neville. There will be German brats, other fare, music, and games. All are welcome.

BEN HAY HAMMET SOCIETY RECEPTION

5:30 p.m., President’s House

The Ben Hay Hammet Society is invited to the President’s House Friday evening. The Ben Hay Hammet Society includes and celebrates all Presbyterian College alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago. Invitation only.

NEVILLE RENEWED HOMECOMING CELEBRATION

7 – 10 p.m., Neville Hall

Activities in and around Neville Hall! Food trucks, reunion class areas, beverages, self-guided tours of Neville and live music by the “Carolina Coast Band”.

Food Trucks - Pigs On Fire The Chuck Truck Scottie Dogs The Automatic Taco The Pound Cake Man.

Saturday, Oct. 28

WOMEN'S & MEN'S TENNIS TEAMS ALUMNI MATCHES

9 a.m., Courts at Templeton

All Tennis alumni are welcome to play against members of the current teams or just come watch and fellowship with current team members and alumni at the courts by Templeton.

ALUMNI AWARDS CEREMONY

9:30 a.m. | Alumni Awards begin at 10 a.m., Edmunds Hall

Refreshments will be available at 9:30 a.m. in Edmunds Hall Lobby, followed by the Alumni Awards Ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

TOURS OF NEVILLE HALL

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Neville Hall

Stop by and walk the halls of the newly renovated Neville Hall. The building will be open for self-guided tours and information will be displayed throughout the three levels. And don’t forget to snap a picture in the opened rotunda.

HOMECOMING BBQ LUNCH

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bailey Memorial Stadium

Join us for food, fun, and fellowship at the PC Homecoming BBQ lunch. Find all of your tailgating needs right next to the stadium. Don’t miss all the pre-game tailgate action before the big game. $10 per adult and $5 for children under 8 (payable at the event)

CLASS OF 1997 TAILGATE

11:30 a.m., In front of Bailey Memorial Stadium

The Class of 1997 will gather for a 20th reunion tailgate prior to the game. The site is to the right of the stadium – look for the signs. Tailgate will begin at 11:30 a.m.

KA ALUMNI LUNCH

11:30 a.m., KA House

KA Alumni are invited to lunch at the KA House. Meet with other KA members and swap stories about the good times of being a part of the Presbyterian College KA family.

FACULTY TAILGATE

12 p.m., Bailey Memorial Stadium

Stop by to see faculty from various departments. The Faculty welcomes all alumni.

PC FOOTBALL VS. KENNESAW STATE

2:30 p.m., Bailey Memorial Stadium

Cheer on the Presbyterian College Blue Hose as they take on the KSU Owls. Go, Blue Hose!

RECEPTION FOR THE CLASS OF 1967

5 p.m., President’s House

The Class of 1967 is welcome to attend a reception held at the President’s House immediately following the end of the game.

CLASS OF 1987: 30TH REUNION DINNER

7 p.m., Harper Center

The Class of 1987 is invited to Harper Center to celebrate their 30th Class Reunion. Cost for dinner and drinks is $50/person to be pre-paid at time of registration.