NEVILLE is back in business

Presbyterian College officials on Tuesday cut the blue ribbon that officially opens the renovated Neville Hall, the building on the hill in the middle of campus.

The building has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation and the addition of the Cornelson Center for three more floors of space. Language labs, meeting rooms and other amenities - along with a stunning, re-opened rotunda - have been added to Neville Hall.

The project is fully funded, college officials announced.

College President Bob Staton said, “This is a much-anticipated day. A lot of people made that happen.”

The ribbon-cutting, tours and campus-wide luncheon was near the spot at the fountain where the Blue Hose community on Monday watched the total eclipse of the sun.

The opening convocation also was held Tuesday. Freshmen went on community service projects after lunch. The PC community also is expected to participate Thursday in a Welcome Back Town Rhythms free concert in uptown Clinton, and the Blue Hose football team is back on the gridiron at Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The addition to Neville Hall, the Cornelson Center, is named for long-time PC benefactors Ann and George Cornelson of Clinton. Coaches and professors have name-sake office and meeting spaces, these include the late Dr. Joe Gettys, a minister, college administrator and author who was a long-time resident of the Clinton Presbyterian Community.

“Neville Hall is the heart of PC,” said E.G. Lassiter ’69 Campaign Chair.

PREVIOUS: Feb. 14

Message from the Campaign Chair, As chair of the Neville Renewed campaign, I am thankful for the generosity that has been shown throughout the course of the past two years. If you have been to campus recently, you would have noticed that the construction aspect of the Neville Renewed campaign has moved along at a rapid pace. The brick façade of the addition is making it look more and more a part of our campus.

With the support of many, we have pressed forward and continue moving quickly toward achieving the campaign goal. As I write this, I am happy to announce that we are now less than $1 million away from fully funding the Neville Renewed campaign. To date, more than $10.8 million has been raised since the start of the campaign. With the help of advancement staff, we are finding new and innovative ways to engage our alumni and donors, and participation in the campaign is greater than ever before.

Currently, there are seven active naming opportunities that have been primarily grass-roots initiatives to honor or memorialize PC icons. These opportunities are all at various stages of funding, and I would encourage you to go to the campaign website to review the ways that you could help enshrine the likes of beloved professors Prater, Gillespie, Skinner, King, and others on the walls of Neville so that their names can continue to inspire PC undergraduates for generations to come.

We also just announced the Met and Married initiative that will allow for PC couples to have a special space in the renewed Neville Hall to commemorate the relationships that were forged and blossomed at PC. This initiative, spearheaded by fellow trustees Brad Bryant ’75 and Brittany Reese ’07 along with their PC spouses, will be one that can engage alumni with both storytelling and philanthropy.

If you’re like I am, you see Neville as something beyond bricks and mortar. It has always been alive with the energy of teaching and learning. It’s a place where you feel hope for the future, and most of all, you are just happy to have been part of it all.

We are so close, and when the doors open in the fall of 2017, we will all know it was so worth it. Join me and take part in one of the current naming opportunities or initiatives and let’s finish this together! As we push forward to close out this campaign and look towards what comes next, I ask that if you have not taken the opportunity to contribute financially to the Neville Renewed campaign, please consider a gift now! Information on these opportunities and many others can be found here: www.presby.edu/giving/neville-renewed/

As an alumni body, we have so much further to go; and we all need to band together to finish this campaign to clear the way for what is next.

Sincerely,

E.G. Lassiter ’69

Campaign Chair