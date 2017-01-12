Neighboring county gets early Christmas present

BOSCH GROUP GROWING ANDERSON COUNTY OPERATIONS

Company creating 130 new jobs with product line expansion

ANDERSON – Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services, is expanding its existing Anderson County operations.

To accommodate its continued growth, the company is bringing $152 million of additional capital investment and creating 130 new jobs.

Employing approximately 390,000 associates worldwide, Bosch Group is a leading Internet of Things company, offering innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility and connected industry. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering and sales network covers nearly every country in the world.

Located at 4421 S.C. Highway 81 in Anderson, the company’s Anderson County expansion will include growth of several product lines related to automotive electronic components. Hiring for the new positions has already begun and will continue over the next 18-24 months.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES:

“Having spent eight years of my Bosch career working as the technical plant manager at our Anderson location, I have a special bond with the people in this plant as well as with our local and state governments. I’m very proud that our Anderson location has continued to flourish over the years and is bringing additional jobs to the community. We appreciate our long relationship with the Anderson County government as well as the S.C. Department of Commerce and look forward to continued cooperation.”

–Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti

“Bosch has been a tremendous partner to our state for years, and this new investment in Anderson County shows that they remain committed to South Carolina and our people. We are grateful to Bosch for its commitment and congratulate its leadership on the decision to expand here.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to lead the region in manufacturing employment growth, underscoring our role in the nation’s manufacturing renaissance. Expansions like this one are important job creators for our state, and we look forward to seeing a global innovator like Bosch Group continue to grow in South Carolina.”

–Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are extremely proud to continue and strengthen the long-running relationship with Bosch and Anderson County. We are most grateful for Bosch, a world-class company, which continues its vital role in Anderson County’s economic progress and the jobs they bring to our community.”

–Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn

“Great things are happening in Anderson County. Bosch’s announcement today of an increased investment and expansion reaffirms Anderson County’s unique mix of a skilled, willing workforce and our area’s quality of life. We congratulate Bosch on their continued success and growth as one of Anderson’s great corporate citizens.”

–Anderson County Councilman Tom Allen, District Four