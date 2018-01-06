Natural Resources officers are award-winning litter-busters

TODAY & Always: Don't Trash Our Lake.

Officers with the SC Department of Natural Resources Unit 1D, Laurens County, received this morning (June 1) a Zero Tolerance Achievement Award from Palmetto Pride.

Scott Morgan, enforcement program manager for Palmetto Pride, the state's premier litter-busting agency, presented the award to officers at the Dr. Julius L. Leary Jr. Law Enforcement Staging Area on Lake Greenwood. The award recognizes the unit's outstanding work during the 2017 Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign and for continuing service to the citizens of South Carolina.

DNR officers work roads to prevent litter dumping, patrol public lands, investigate complaints of litter dumping on private property, fight litterbugs on the state's lakes, rivers and tributaries, and enforce clean-up of litter on the banks of the state's waterways. Their advice to people enjoying South Carolina's outdoor beauty, "Take more than you came with."