Natural gas pipeline crossing AB Jacks Road

PHOTOS: Access roads are cut, trees are coming down and land is being cleared so the Dominion Carolina natural gas pipeline can cross AB Jacks Road, west of Clinton.

Signs are out today advising of flagmen in the area of AB Jacks - Charlotte's Road intersection. The pipe yard is in the former Copeland Plaza property, corner of Hwy 76 and AB Jacks Road.

Dominion is installing a pipeline through Laurens County from a substation in Moore (Spartanburg County) t0o a substation in Chappells (Newberry County). The pipeline will supply three industries in the Lowcountry of SC, near Charleston. Most rights-of-way were acquired through direct negotiation; the company used federal court and eminent domain to establish a fair market value for Laurens County property owners who would not sell a right-of-way.

PREVIOUS: Feb, 8, 2017

Dominion’s natural gas pipeline receives

federal approval, most is in Laurens County

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

A federal agency has given a Dominion Carolina natural gas pipeline, the bulk of which comes through Laurens County, an important approval to move forward.

“The FERC Order confirms that the project can be built in an environmentally responsible way that protects the public safety and natural resources of our region,” Dominion said in a statement.

The pipeline will supply natural gas to three customers in the Lowcountry. It is the Transco to Charleston pipeline, running from Moore, Spartanburg County, to Chappells, Newberry County.

Opponents in Upstate Forever and related environmental groups said the fight against the natural gas pipeline is not over, since the project also requires state permits.

Laurens County landowners affected by the pipeline are expecting to see a strongly-worded statement from the county council condemning the use of eminent domain to require easements the project needs to move forward. The county council met Tuesday evening (too late for this issue).

Dominion expects to have the pipeline operational by November.

In a 44-page filing Thursday, FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) answered questions from Upstate Forever, the SC Department of Natural Resources and others about the pipeline’s impact on a 55-mile stretch in Upstate South Carolina.

The pipeline will skirt the City of Clinton, just to the west. One access road crossing is at the site of the closed Hickory Hills BBQ restaurant. Easement for this crossing is being negotiated with the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission (the complete FERC permitting document is in a related article on MyClintonNews.com).

A condition of the FERC permit says Dominion Carolina must discuss water quality concerns with the City of Clinton.

“To ensure appropriate notification and coordination with the public water supply intake operators, Environmental Condition 13 requires Dominion Carolina to contact the Woodruff Roebuck Water District and the City of Clinton to determine notification procedures and file documentation of this consultation,” the document says.

Dominion has told Laurens County Council the pipeline is worth $500,000 a year in additional revenue for at least 50 years.

Dominion is buying easements but will not own land. The land stays in the hands of current property owners, some of whom have said their land is not for sale at any price.

County council has adopted a resolution opposing the use of eminent domain for land acquisition, but it is unclear how the approximately $120 million project could move forward if landowners are not willing to sell and Dominion is not able to take the matter to federal court. (Eminent domain is the power of the state to take private property for public use with payment of compensation to the owner.)

FERC’s ruling says the project is in the best interest of the State of South Carolina.

Dominion asked FERC for an expedited ruling because a new interim commission chairman took office Feb. 3, and the commission’s board would not have a quorum (with the former chairman’s resignation after the Trump administration took office in January) until a chairman’s nomination is confirmed by Congress.

The approval document cites concerns of some landowners, including possible disruption of Native American artifacts.

“In addition, an affected landowner, Joy Blanton Scurry, is concerned about the project’s potential impacts on Native American artifacts.

“... Dominion Carolina is required to conduct cultural resource surveys in all areas of potential affect. Survey of all project areas and consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office and interested Indian Tribes is not complete. Therefore, Environmental Condition 25 requires that Dominion Carolina not begin construction until the surveys and consultation are complete, and the Commission has completed the process of complying with section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

“Furthermore, if previously unidentified cultural resources are encountered during project construction, Dominion Carolina has developed an Unanticipated Discovery Plan that Commission staff has reviewed and found appropriate.”

The FERC document does not address eminent domain, but it is a topic of concern for landowners in dealing with county officials as they discuss the matter with Dominion representatives.

Robby Bell told the county council Jan. 24, “My land is not for sale.”

The Belleview Church Road tract, west of Clinton, has been the family’s since before the Revolutionary War, Bell said. Plans call for the pipeline to come within 50 feet of his house, and will take his driveway as an access road. Bell said the initial offer, $1,450 per acre, is “not sufficient for the damage it will do to this land.”

“They told me, not in a bullying way, they will take this land,” Bell said of Dominion and Western Land Services representatives. “(They said) we will go to court - federal court - and a judge will tell me what I will take for my land.”

Council member Ted Nash said, “We don’t want any of our citizens to put up with anything like this (losing land through eminent domain).”