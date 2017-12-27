National Ag Position

Laurens County Farmer Elected as the National Young Farmer Secretary

SAVANNAH, GA – When it comes to agricultural leadership in South Carolina, Tim Faulkner’s name should come to mind.

Faulkner was recently elected to serve as a by agriculturalists from all across the country, to serve as Secretary of the National Young Farmers Educational Association (NYFEA). He will remain in this role for one year, after that he is eligible to serve as the President-Elect, President, and Past President/Treasurer.

Faulkner is a full-time farmer from Clinton, where he and his wife, Kecia, produce broilers, beef cattle and operate a custom hay operation. The Faulkners couldn’t operate efficiently without the help of their sons Dustin and Shane, and his father, Bobby.

Faulkner said, “My family’s livelihood depends on agriculture, that is why I hold such a passion for educating others about what we do here on our farm. My goal is to dispel common myths about the agricultural industry and represent South Carolina agriculture in a positive light.”

He volunteers at Clinton and Laurens High Schools in their Agricultural Education department where he assists with FFA meetings and student livestock projects. He has built fences for both schools campus farms and provides housing for the SC 4-H pig project on his farm.

No stranger to serving in leadership roles, he is a charter member of the Laurens County Young Farmers where he now serves as president of the chapter. He also currently serves as the South Carolina Young Farmers and Agribusiness Association (SCYFAA) Piedmont Region Vice President. In addition to those positions, he also serves (or served) on the following leadership boards across South Carolina: State Board for Clemson University Extension Advisory Committee, Laurens County Extension Advisory Committee, Spotlight on Ag. for Laurens County, and Deacon of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

The Laurens County Young Farmers is open to anyone in the county who are involved with agriculture or who simply want to learn more about production agriculture. This chapter is advised by the Clinton High School and Laurens High School Agricultural Education Instructors: Annette Bodie, Katie Holley, Melanie Birchmore and Kyle Penland.