The Name of the First Recreation Field

Owens’ name will be honored on first field in recreation complex

A veterans sports official will be the first Clintonian honored when the City of Clinton opens its new recreation complex on Hwy 56, near I-26.

The city is a long way from opening day, but last Monday, the city council adopted a resolution saying that the complex’s first field will be named for James Truman Owens.

The resolution says, in part, “James Truman Owens unselfishly gave to the youth of Clinton through his endeavors to coach and mentor through the textile league and the Little League, and ... officiated for the South Carolina High School League for fifty plus years in football, baseball and basketball being consistently recognized as one of the best officials and inducted into the National Federation Officials Association Hall of Fame ...”

Owens also is a member of the Laurens County Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted last year.

Mayor Bob McLean said, as a member of 40 years service on the Clinton City Council, Owens was on the council when it passed a hospitality tax for the city, Now, 10 years late, that HTAX money will build the city’s first recreation complex, McLean said.

Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said the city will close on the tract for the recreation complex this week, then the design phase can begin.

“J Truman Owens faithfully and loyally served Clinton Mills Incorporated for many years, and ... served the City of Clinton residents for forty-one years as an elected councilman ...”

At its December meeting, the Clinton City Council also honored the late Alice Marie Boyce for her business and religious contributions to the city.

Family members gathered with council member Shirley Jenkins to receive a framed resolution in Boyce’s memory. She and her son, Gerald Boyce, in 1993 purchased a building and opened Most Wanted Fashions, later renamed to G Squared International (in 2012).

The resolution says, in part, “The Mayor and City Council of the City of Clinton South Carolina appreciate her many years of personal, professional and religious contributions through her outstanding leadership in the community; ...”

At the beginning of the meeting, the council also watched as Sonny Ledda took the oath of office to be the city’s new police chief, and Phillip Russell took the oath of officer to be the city’s new fire chief.

In public comments, council heard from resident Sandy Cruickshanks about continuing efforts to upgrade Pine St. Park.

“We will find the funds to keep making enhancements,” City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said.

Cruickshanks said he appreciates the upgrading already done, and asked the council to continue the progress on behalf of the Pine Street Park neighborhood. Upgrades to the Boy Scout Hut and the Girl Scout Hut are “much appreciated,” he said.

Work needs to be done to remove an abandoned car from an adjoining property, he said, and the park still needs a shelter, benches and painting. The park is next to a city garage building, and Cruickshanks said, “Hopefully, the rental income can continue the improvements.”

Cannon said all city parks have been professionally evaluated, and improvements will continue as money is available. The city recently upgraded Pine Haven Park through a TD Bank Green Streets grant.