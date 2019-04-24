Home / Breaking News / Music for Whitten Center residents and community

Music for Whitten Center residents and community

Wed, 04/24/2019
Clinton High School Small Ensembles -- CHS Will Play for Community and for Whitten Center

 

Chamber music will be performed by band students with the Clinton High School Small Ensembles as they prepare for upcoming Solo and Ensemble Competitions on Tuesday, April 30.  

This 6:30 p.m. family-friendly, free event is open to the public; it will be hosted at the Brooker-Blakely All Faiths Chapel at Whitten Center.

Whitten Center works to assist those with disabilities and their families to address individual needs, empower minds, promote growth in skills and abilities, and facilitate social interaction and community involvement. This is done in a setting that encourages independence balanced with a safe, secure, and supportive environment.

“This event partnership with Clinton High School allows students a new opportunity for music presentation, while also promoting interaction and inclusion with our facility,” stated Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development. “Our residents love music and new friendly faces, so this will be a great event for the Laurens County community all involved!”

If you would like more information on how to get involved with Whitten Center, or have questions regarding this event, please contact Tara Glenn, Director of Staff Development and Volunteer Services, at 864.938.3332 or e-mailing tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov

 

 

