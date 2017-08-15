Musgrove anniversary is Saturday - historic site near Clinton

Commemoration of Anniversary of the Battle Is Scheduled at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site protects, preserves and interprets the American Revolutionary War battle that occurred on August 19, 1780 near the home of Edward Musgrove, a colonial settler to the backcountry of South Carolina.

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will offer a guided hike early on the morning of the battle anniversary this Saturday. The guided hike of the Battlefield Trail will begin at 8 a.m. Meet at the visitor center by 7:45, to drive to the trailhead on Horseshoe Falls Road.

Admission to the hike will be $2 and registration is required. The hike is a moderate hike and will last 2 hours. Be prepared for the weather, wear close toe shoes and bring water.

A formal Revolutionary War Battle Commemoration Ceremony will take place at the Visitor Center location at 10 a.m..

Led by local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Children of the American Revolution the ceremony will honor the participants of the Battle at Musgrove’s Mill.

South Carolina Senator Daniel B. Verdin, III will be the guest speaker. Following the ceremony, there will be an ice cream social at the Visitor Center.

This event is free to the public. Seating is limited, so please bring lawn chairs for the event.

For more information, or to register for the guided hike, contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100.