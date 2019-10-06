Ms. Mayors

Palmetto Girls State announces mayoral election results

The 73rd session of the American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State program announced the elected mayors of its individual cities on Monday, June 10. The week-long leadership program welcomed 650 rising high school seniors from across the state of South Carolina to experience governmental procedure by simulating political campaigns, elections and the political process.

Upon their arrival, each delegate is assigned to a “city” and on the first night of the program, each city elects a mayor. Mayors were sworn into office on Monday morning by the Hon. Bob McLean, Mayor of the Town of Clinton.

“We are pleased to announce the elected mayors for this year’s Palmetto Girls State session,” said Florence Belser, director of Palmetto Girls State. “This year’s program has gotten off to a fantastic start and our staff is always excited to see so many students step outside of their comfort zone and run for office.”

The elected mayors of the 73rd session of Palmetto Girls State are:

· Sydney Welch (Fort Mill, SC – Fort Mill High School) – Mayor of Brown City

· Leina Bostic (Columbia, SC – Lower Richland High School) – Mayor of Carter City

· Kit Mullins (Columbia, SC – Heathwood Hall) – Mayor of Caughman City

· Riley Dowling (Simpsonville, SC – Southside Christian School) – Mayor of Collins City

· Kaitlyn Byrne (Anderson, SC – Westside High School) – Mayor of Cothran City

· Cerrin Crawford (Blythewood, SC – Blythewood High School) – Mayor of Ferguson City

· Pamela Key (Aiken, SC – South Aiken High School) – Mayor of Finch City

· Louisa Bourne (Greenville, SC – James L. Mann High School) – Mayor of Furman City

· Paris Gallman (Rock Hill, SC – York Preparatory Academy) – Mayor of Gibbons City

· Abijah Leamon (Greer, SC – Riverside High School) – Mayor of Henderson City

· Darcy Smith (Lexington, SC – Northside Christian Academy) – Mayor of Hoefer City

· Walton Jolly (Kingstree, SC – Laurence Manning Academy) – Mayor of Jordan City

· Kamora Johnson (North Augusta, SC – North Augusta High School) – Mayor of Lown City

· Bricen Ghent (Inman, SC – Landrum High School) – Mayor of McCord City

· Zadriana Smith (Irmo, SC – Dutch Fork High School) – Mayor of McPhail City

· Libby Butler (Simpsonville, SC – Mauldin High School) – Mayor of Murphy City

· Reilly Ray (Manning, SC – Laurence Manning Academy) – Mayor of Sherard City

· Breanna Boykin (Sumter, SC – Laurence Manning Academy) – Mayor of Spearman City

· Andersen Wade (Greenville, SC – Eastside High School) – Mayor of Stokes City

· Manasvini Ranganathan (Greenville, SC – James L. Mann High School) – Mayor of Tate City

· Alexis Merriman (Anderson, SC – Montessori School of Anderson) – Mayor of Tice City

· Jessica Stabell (Clover, SC – Clover High School) – Mayor of Wallace City

· Elizabeth Ann Bellamy (Murrells Inlet, SC – Waccamaw High School) – Mayor of Williams

Throughout the remainder of the week, the mayor of each city will participate in various leadership roles within city activities. Additional elections will also be held as the delegates of this year’s program create local governments, devise political party platforms and ultimately choose a Senate, a House of Representatives and state constitutional officers.

To learn more about Palmetto Girls State and stay up to date on the status of this week’s program, visit PalmettoGirlsState.net and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Palmetto Girls State:

Palmetto Girls State is a one-week leadership and citizenship training program for rising seniors in high school, created to educate outstanding high school students about state and local government and citizenship. The South Carolina Department of the American Legion Auxiliary has organized and administered the program since 1947.

Throughout the week, delegates experience governmental procedure by simulating political campaigns, elections and the political process. They also learn about the principles of citizenship and public service from guest speakers, expert panels and staff members. As citizens of Palmetto Girls State, the delegates are divided into groups of about 30 called “cities.” They will create local governments, devise political party platforms and ultimately elect a Senate, a House of Representatives and state constitutional officers.

Learn more about Palmetto Girls State at PalmettoGirlsState.net and following along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.