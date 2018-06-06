Move to maintain quality of life

Rehab at NHC Clinton gets everyone moving

The songs are familiar, and the moves are challenging during Tuesday afternoon music and movement therapy at NHC Clinton.

The Music Ex class to live music with guitar and drums is each Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., and current residents, rehab graduates, staff and the community are welcome to join.

Pet therapy with “Lucky” is provided twice a week, Tuesdays and Fridays, and the department offers inpatient and outpatient rehab services for PT, OT and ST.

“These exercises will keep your body steady, keep you independent and safe from falls. Those can result in broken bones and the fear of falling,” Preeti Chhatwal, Director of Rehab, Doctor of Physical Therapy, told participants during last Tuesday’s 45-minute workout.

Participants did a variety of chair exercises and sang to “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” “On Top of Spaghetti,” “If I Had a Hammer,” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

But that was just a warm-up to a high-spirited turn at “When the Saints Go Marching In,” with a concentrated breathing cool-down to “Swing Low.”

Arms movements, legs and feet exercises, marching - including a challenging double-time march to “Rock My Soul” - were among the workout features, all from a seated, low-impact position. Chhatwal led the group through a “chicken wings” and shoulder-rolling exercise to “When the Role Is Called Up Yonder.” Other familiar songs included “She’ll Be Comin’ ‘Round the Mountain,” “Angels Watching Over Me,” and “I’ll Fly Away,” complete with arms-up, side-to-side movements.

To cool down, participants breathed in order to “blow out 100 candles.” Another one of Chhatwal’s exercises targeted ankle flexing, designed to help with blood circulation and prevent clots.

“We want to thank our administrator Chuck Holder and the NHC team for being so supportive of the rehab department and all the programs for caring for our residents and wellness of our community,” Chhatwal said.

NHC Clinton, at 304 Jacobs Highway, provides combined certifications and rehab focuses in orthopedic management, balance and dizziness, stroke rehab, Parkinson's LSVT program, sports rehab, amputee program, strength training and senior wellness. The department is a learning facility with ongoing mentoring and student affiliation programs.

Its community programs are Falls Prevention Day in September, food drive for the Open Door/Geraldine’s Kitchen, and Alzheimer's awareness.

Team members in addition to Director of Rehabilitation Clinton Chhatwal (DPT, CEEAA, CWC) are Kelli May, Ginny Powell, Erica Buford, Hannah Tippins, Mandy Angalet, Tony Bradburn, Terrolyn Kissai, Brandi Burney, Crystal Reid and Anatoly Sabillo.