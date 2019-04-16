Motorist dies after being shot

Police shooting in Fountain Inn; SLED takes investigation.

A WYFF-TV news account says today a Fountain Inn officer shot to death a motorist trying to flee after a traffic stop and scuffle. State Law Enforcement Division Spokesman Thom Berry said the incident started just after 10 this morning as a Fountain Inn officer ran a tag and discovered the tag apparently stolen. The driver pulled the vehicle into a parking lot, got out of the vehicle and scuffled with the officer. The driver got back into the vehicle, put it in reverse, struck a police vehicle, and fled with an officer hanging on. The officer fired a weapon and hit the driver, who crashed the vehicle into a chain link fence.

Witnesses said it happened on Wall Street near McCarter Road, near a Bojangles. The driver died at a hospital. Two officers - one who was dragged and one in the struck vehicle - were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. The TV news on-line report said there was crime-scene tape around the scene and at a business with a sign reading Maillis Strapping Systems. A witness said she heard 3 or 4 shots.

Per protocol, SLED has taken control of the investigation, the report said.