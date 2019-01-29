Mother seeks information about her son

MISSING PERSON - The Clinton Police Department seeks your help in finding a missing person.

Cody Alan Knight, 32, of Clinton, has been missing since Dec. 8, 2018. He left home on 100 Neighborhood Dr. walking and did not return. Knight is 5' 8", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Clinton Police Department, 864-833-7512. His mother, Tootsie Knight, is asking for any help to locate her son - her number: 864-981-4500.