Home / Breaking News / Mother seeks information about her son

Mother seeks information about her son

Tue, 01/29/2019 - 11:27am Vic MacDonald

MISSING PERSON - The Clinton Police Department seeks your help in finding a missing person.

Cody Alan Knight, 32, of Clinton, has been missing since Dec. 8, 2018. He left home on 100 Neighborhood Dr. walking and did not return. Knight is 5' 8", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Clinton Police Department, 864-833-7512. His mother, Tootsie Knight, is asking for any help to locate her son - her number: 864-981-4500.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here