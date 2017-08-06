A Morning of Progress

A quick ride around the Hwy 76 Bypass - East Main Street area of Laurens this morning shows the city's retail growth.

Arby's is nearing completion on a former vacant lot beside Zaxby's. Aldi re-opens next Thursday after being one of the re-modeled stores in Upstate South Carolina. A vacant restaurant building was torn down on East Main St., and unconfirmed reports are the site is being developed for Taco Bell.

The new restaurants will join Zaxby's Chik fil A, Burger King, Sonic, Migs and The Clock in the by-pass area, which also in the past year became the site for The Ridge, the City of Laurens' new recreation complex. In its first year, The Ridge has hosted a March of Dimes Jail-a-Thon, Touchdown Club, United Way annual meeting, and the first Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame induction, in addition to sports and recreation activities.

