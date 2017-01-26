Morf graduates from prestigious program

LOCAL SCHP F/SGT. J.T. MORF GRADUATES FROM NORTHWESTERN CENTER FOR PUBLIC SAFETY

Columbia – The South Carolina Highway Patrol announces the graduation of First Sergeant J.T. Morf from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.

F/Sgt. Morf, of Clinton, successfully completed the 10-week Staff and Command program held in Nashville, Tennessee. This prestigious program has graduated more than 16,000 students both nationally and internationally. F/Sgt. Morf was a student in SPSC Class #403 which accommodated a total of 32 students for the 10-week period. He earned straight A’s in his classes.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

“F/Sgt. Morf gained leadership knowledge at the SPSC that is an asset to his role as a supervisor and leader with the South Carolina Highway Patrol,” said Col. Michael R. Oliver. “We support and applaud his desire to expand his professional education.”

F/Sgt. Morf has been employed with the SC Highway Patrol since 2000. He is assigned to Troop 2, Post A, serving Laurens and Newberry Counties.

F/Sgt. Morf is married and lives in Clinton. He also served in the United States Air Force prior to his employment with the SCHP.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training and Executive Development.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, Immigration Enforcement Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors. www.scdps.gov