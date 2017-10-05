More Chicken Houses

More giant chicken houses are coming to Laurens County - and these are west of Clinton.

A community group in Mountville - south of Clinton-off Hwy 72 - has fought giant chicken houses for 2 years, and awaits a hearing before the SC Legislature Agriculture Committee to plead its case. Their protest has sparked a bill in the legislature to loosen environmental restrictions on chicken houses and raise from $500 to $5,000 the amount a person or group has to pay SC DHEC to have the chance to have a hearing before the state's environmental regulation board.

Five new chicken houses in Mountville have been permitted. Another poultry operation is planned for 928 Mount Vernon Church Rd., Laurens, according to an announcement by the US Dept. of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency. This road intersects Torrington Road, is the road where Laurens County Animal Control is located, and is near the Laurens County Airport and Evergreen Skills, a facility of the Laurens County Disabilities & Special Needs Board.

These new broiler houses are not in the Mountville area.

The FSA is completing an environmental assessment for the construction of 8 66ft x 600ft broiler houses, with a capacity of 320,000 birds at any given time, the announcement says. 30 days from May 10th, the agency will accept comments on the potential effects of this operation on "protected resources and the human environment." No decisions will be made until the end of the 30-day comment period.

Plans can be reviewed at FSA, 105 Corporate Dr., Suite G, Spartanburg. Comments can be submitted to:

Robert Parris

Farm Loan Manager

105 Corporate Dr., Suite G

Spartanburg, SC 29303

or e-mail: Robert.parris@sc.usda.gov

The statement about this Mount Vernon Church Road broiler operation is in an advertisement titled "Public Notice of FSA's Intent To Complete An Environmental Assessment," and it was published on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

