Money for field trip allegedly is stolen

A custodian at Ford Elementary in Laurens has been accused of taking kids’ field trip money.

A Laurens man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly taking money from a classroom at Ford Elementary School.

On April 30, the principal of Ford Elementary reported to the school resource officer that approximately $1,200 was stolen from a classroom. The class began selling chocolate candy bars in December of 2017 to raise enough money for each child to go on a field trip to Charleston. The entire $1,200 was money which these children raised through the sale of candy bars for the sole purpose of this field trip.

After an investigation and interviews with nearly everyone in the building in which this class room is located, an arrest was made. On Wednesday, May 8, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant on Timothy Leon Cook, 58, of 107 Augusta Street in Laurens. Cook was booked into the Johnson Detention Center and charged with petit larceny.

Cook worked as a custodian at the school and during an interview did admit to taking the money. Cook has a prior criminal history for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and use of a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

“It is absolutely incomprehensible that someone could steal money from these children which they, their parents, teachers, staff, and volunteers worked so hard to raise for this field trip,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “This criminal is now where he belongs, behind bars and away from these children.”