MONDAY NIGHT: D56 Board will have 6 recognitions

Six sets of District 56 students will be recognized at TONIGHT's meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Open to the public, the meeting will be at 7:3- pm in the auditorium of Clinton High School, 18231 Hwy 72 East. These groups are in tap for Special Recognition:

--Beta Club State Convention Winners;

--Clinton High Band Students participating in Annual USC Band Clinic;

--Clinton Middle School Students participating in USC Middle School Honors Choir;

--Clinton Middle School Students chosen for SCBDA Region 2 Junior Concert Honors Band;

--Clinton High School Dairy Judging Team; and

--Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad Team.

Clinton High will give a presentation, followed by the special recognitions and Audience Participation (15 minutes, register in advance). The Targeted Focus Goal will be "We will provide a school environment which is safe and conducive to learning." Under the Superintendent's Report, the board will hear from Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime, receive D56 Risk Assessment Report, Emergency Management Planning Team, and operations and maintenance report (Joanna-Woodson roof and Eastside cooling tower/chiller). The February Finance Information will be presented, and the board will consider four policies. A revised 2017-18 School Calendar will be considered. and the board will be asked to approve Additional Supplemental Appropriations for 2016-17. The board will receive an Accreditation Update.

Future meetings will be: April 24 at Clinton Elementary; May 4 budget workshop at Clinton High; May 22 at MS Bailey auditorium; and June 26 at Clinton High auditorium. D56's Spring Break will be April 3-7 and May 29 will be the Memorial Day Holiday, and the Clinton High School Commencement will be Wednesday, May 31, 7 pm, in the gymnasium.