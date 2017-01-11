MONDAY: Clinton City Council to approve contracts

Clinton City Council will consider contracts for water and sewer lines upgrades along South Broad Street at its Monday night meeting.

The meeting will be 6 pm Monday (Nov. 6) in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone who wants to address the council about any issue needs to register before the meeting begins - citizens' comments is agenda Item G.

The council will considering authorizing an agreement with North American Pipeline Management for Phase I of sewer lines replacement on S. Broad St. The council will considering authorizing an agreement with Gar-Con for Phase I water lines replacement on S. Broad St.

Agenda items alo incude recognition of Sadler Hughes Apothecary on being in business for 100 years, and recognition of Mrs. Josephine Johnson Clark for her 100th birthday. The city council will proclaim:

--November as Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month;

--November as Diabetes Awareness Month;

--November as Hospice of Laurens County Month;

--November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month;

--November as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month; and

--Nov. 25 as Small Business Saturday.

Council will give 2nd (final) reading to an ordinance suspending for 6 months the Blue Laws in Clinton; and will authorize purchase of 3 pursuit rated police SUVs and a used 2008 International Sanitation Truck. Council will take up 2 annexation and zoning matters.

Council will consider a resolution amending the City of Clinton policy on invocations.

First reading of an ordinance to create the rules and regulations of Rosemont Cemetery is on the agenda, as is a closed session to discuss a sale/transfer of property.