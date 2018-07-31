CRIME & Law Enforcement Roundup - update about Socastee homicide

The family of an Upstate man who the coroner said was found murdered in a burned out SUV near the coast is speaking out.

According to WMBF, the Horry County Coroner identified one of two men found in a burned vehicle in the Socastee area as 35-year-old Shawn David Anderson, a native of Laurens County.

Warrants indicate Anderson and another victim in the vehicle had been shot and stabbed before the vehicle was burned. The second victim has not been identified yet.

Police have now arrested four suspects in connection to the murders. David Lee Cook, William David Tatum, Zachary Kane Stell, and Michael Wixted Faile.

Anderson attended Clinton High School and lived in Clinton his entire life up until a move to the beach about two years ago.

He served four years in the national guards and is a father of five, between the ages of 7 and 13.

“He was a kind-hearted person," said David Anderson, Shawn's father. "He would give you the shirt off his back. He was a good person, but just got mixed up with the wrong crowd."

A report from Myrtle Beach identified the other victim as Matthew Shane Autry, 29, of Myrtle Beach, a native of Lancaster whose young daughter lives in Rock Hill. His funeral will be Friday in Rock Hill, according to his obituary.

The report said Autry texted his family saying he had caught a ride with someone about the time of the homicide. On-line reports say authorities believe the four men allegedly involved in killing Anderson and Autry were looking for a pound of heroin.

A personnel matter in the Sheriff's Office

No details are being provided about Jarvis Reeder leaving the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office as the Chief Deputy.

There are no plans no to name a Chief Deputy.

Sheriff Don Reynolds confirmed Reeder’s departure today, without further comment. He said he has full confidence in the deputies and staff of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Reeder came over from Greenwood County, when Reynolds unseated former sheriff Ricky Chastain two years ago.

Reeder leaving the department is a personnel decision, Reynolds said.

FOUND: Authorities are looking for elderly man

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down an elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. He now has been found safe, a report said.

Deputies said Paul Patterson walked away from his home on Fuller Road in Clinton around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Patterson is 84 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, weighs 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Family members said Patterson is in good physical health for his age, hut he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Deputies said he has wandered off before and sometimes hides from family members.

The family searched for Patterson until around 11:30 p.m. when they called deputies.

Deputies said bloodhound teams searched through the night but did not locate Patterson.

Deputies ask everyone in the area to keep an eye out and call 911 immediately if they see Patterson.

“I want to remind the citizens of Laurens County about Project Lifesaver,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. The Sheriff’s Office provides this service at no cost to the family. A bracelet is placed on a family member who suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s and is used to track their movements in the unfortunate event that they walk away from home and become disoriented.”

Child Sex Abuse Trial Begins

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Trial began yesterday for a Clinton man accused of sexual conduct with a child. In opening statements, the prosecution told the jury that the young victim had been sexually abused since she was six years old. The state contends the abuse was discovered when the child told counselors about it, and they reported it to law enforcement, as is required by law.

31-year-old Michael Eubanks of 431 Old Colony Road, Clinton, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Child under Age Eleven.

Among people attending the opening day of trail yesterday were members of “Bikers Against Child Abuse,” who were told to remove their vests before the trial began.

During the state’s opening of their case, the jury was shown a slide presentation which graphically depicted the details of the alleged sexual behavior. Dale Scott, speaking for the Prosecution told the court that the young victim was sexually abused since she was six years old. Scott said this child was robbed of her innocence, but said her courage still remains, and that she was in the courtroom with intention to testify.

The defense, represented by Rauch Wise, told the jury that it is common for sexual charges to be made up, “Which is the case here.” Wise told the jurors of problems in the relationship between the mother of the victim and the defendant and said that Eubanks will testify that these charges are untrue.

The prosecutions’ first witness was the victim’s 16-year-old brother, who talked of the defendant paying more attention to his sister than to him. He told of the defendant touching his sister a lot. He also said that after an argument with his mother, the defendant would rush into his sister’s room.

On cross-examination, the defense asked the brother if the defendant had paid for his braces, had taken him to the race track and fishing. The brother replied yes to each.

The State next called Laurens County Deputy Sheriff Richey, who testified that he was called to the counselor’s office after the victim had told the counselor about the alleged sexual contact.

The trial of Michael Eubanks then recessed for the evening. It was set to continue at 9:00 this morning.

More Testimony in Child Sex Case

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Testimony continued yesterday in the second day of trial for 31-year-old Michael Eubanks of Clinton, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child under 11.

The prosecution called a counselor with Gilchrist Consultation and Counseling of Laurens who testified about the victim coming to her, crying, and disclosed the alleged abuse. She told of the defendant also arriving when an officer came to receive a statement from the girl.

The victim was called to the stand next and was asked about her relationship with her siblings, her biological father and the defendant. Her questions from the prosecution then centered on her description of incidents and frequency of abuse. Her testimony was filled with graphic details to answer specific questions to the extent of each act. She said, “By the time I was 11, I was involved in these acts a lot.”

On cross-examination, the defense asked about comments in her trauma narrative where she stated she had good times with the defendant and was happy at one point. Defense also questioned her about an Instagram to the defendant on his birthday, where she reportedly said, “You are my whole world I love you to the moon and back and I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Prosecution called a forensic interviewer from Beyond Abuse to the stand and asked about listening to children tell about what has happened to them without giving them leading questions.

Another Beyond Abuse witness spoke of treatment for PTSD for the victim. Defense objected to this, but Judge Addy allowed it, saying the information outweighed the defense concern.

Other witnesses yesterday included Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Hunnicutt, a Doctor from the Child Advocacy System and an expert witness from the Julie Valentine Center, who said children delay reporting abuse due to fear of consequences to themselves and others.

The prosecution called the defendant’s daughter, who spoke of behavior she observed while visiting her Dad that she thought was strange. She mentioned cuddling under covers and her Dad grabbing the victim on the butt. As defense questioned her whether she had told anyone of the “strange” behavior, and she began to cry.

The trial recessed after her testimony. It was to resume at 9:30 this morning.

MURDER CHARGES

SOCASTEE – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a Laurens native was the victim of a drug-related murder.

Four Horry County men have been charged with the murder after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle on the morning of Friday, July 27. One of the victims was Shawn Anderson, 35, a native of Laurens and the son of David and Deborah Anderson.

The bodies of two men were burned beyond recognition after being shot and stabbed. The burned car was discovered south of Myrtle Beach in a construction area with no homes nearby.

Horry County Police Department Capt. John Harrelson investigated the case. The coroner, Robert Edge, worked with the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm the identy of the victims. The bodies had been burned beyond recognition.

David Lee Cook, 44, has been charged with two counts of murder, first degree arson and possession of narcotics. The warrants says Cook “was contracted and compensated for his role/involvement in the incident that included the murder and arson of the victims.”

William David Tatum, 37, was charged with two counts of murder, first degree arson and two drug charges. Zachary Kane Stell, 31, was charged with two counts of murder and first degree arson. Michael Wixted Faile, 37, is charged with two counts of murder and one of drug trafficking.

Alleged Felony DUI

According to a Facebook post, bond has been denied again for a Clinton woman accused of felony driving under the influence.

Khelsey Chanta Rice, 38, was arrested in late May and charged in connection with a 2-vehicle wreck in which two women were killed and a third was seriously hurt. Five children in the vehicle Rice was driving were hurt - they were not wearing seat belts when the head-on collision occurred.

According to the post, a circuit judge urged today that this case come to trial sooner rather than later. General Sessions (criminal) court is going on in Laurens this week.

Still No Bond for Khelsy Rice

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Another attempt at having a bond was made today on behalf of 39-year-old Khelsy Chanta Rice of Clinton. She’s facing multiple charges following a two-fatality head-on crash on US 76 east of Clinton on Saturday night, May 19th. In second courtroom at Hillcrest Square during General Sessions Court today, a second bond hearing was held for Ms. Rice. She has been charged with two counts of Felony DUI resulting in Death and three counts of Felony DUI resulting in Great Bodily Injury. She is also charged with Child Endangerment.

On hand for the bond hearing were approximately 20 supporters for a victim who survived the crash along with family members of the deceased. They urged Judge Burch not to allow Ms. Rice to be released on bond.

Ms. Rice entered the courtroom at 11:30 this morning in tears, accompanied by her attorney, Tristin Shaeffer. The prosecution is being led by Assistant Solicitor Warren Mowry.

Trooper Strickland of the Highway Patrol presented facts about the fatal case at yesterday’s bond hearing. He stated that Ms. Rice’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. Strickland testified that an almost empty bottle of Budweiser Beer was in her car. The Prosecution added new information, stating that methamphetamine was found in Ms. Rice’s system, along with signs of more than one injection. The prosecution stated it isn’t possible to determine if she was on the high or low of a meth injection.

Family members of Ms. Lois King and Ms. Margie Seymore, who were killed in the wreck, testified on how much their families have suffered. Also testifying today was Ms. Norma Smith, who was a rear-seat passenger in the car and was able to survive her injuries. Smith said that she does not hate Ms. Rice, but that she totally destroyed three families. Smith, who suffered five broken ribs, said, “I pray for Rice and her children, but she racked my body with pain, and whenever you have a pain think of me and my injuries. Even though my bones have healed, my heart never will,”

Judge Burch said to the court, “Bond hearings are not a trial on the facts. That is up to a jury under due process. The concern here is about danger to the public or herself. I am dealing with a lot of Christian people, I will tell you all that the best thing you can do in this situation is to read the book of Matthew.” He indicated that bond will continue to be denied at this point, but perhaps reviewed in 120 days. He suggested the Administrative Judge of the District be contacted to seek a trial, hopefully within the next few months.

DRUG CHARGES: Man & Woman Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Monday, July 30, 2018, WLBG: A man and woman were arrested this weekend on charges of Trafficking Drugs in Clinton.

On Saturday, Clinton Public Safety arrested 27-year-old Charles Ricky Wilson of 2733 Collinswood Drive, Newberry and 22-year-old Andrea Summer Storey of 239 Sweet Briar Road, Gray Court and charged each with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Heroin.

Warrants served on Mr. Wilson and Ms. Story state they had in their constructive possession a quantity of a brown powdery substance that appeared to be Heroin. The Heroin reportedly weighed 11.30 grams, which is prima facia evidence of trafficking. A second warrant for each state they had in possession a quantity of white powdery substance which appeared to be methamphetamine. The meth reportedly weighted approximately 96.18 grams, which is prima facia evidence of trafficking.

The offenses allegedly occurred on West Main in Clinton. Lt. Moore is listed as the prosecuting officer for both suspects.

During initial court appearances this weekend, bond was denied for both Charles Ricky Wilson and Andrea Summer Storey. They remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

More Drug Charges Added

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

New drug charges were served yesterday by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on a man Clinton Public Safety had arrested last Saturday. 27-year-old Charles Ricky “Charley” Wilson of 2733 Collinswood Drive, Newberry and a Gray Court woman were charged with Trafficking in Meth and Trafficking in Heroin on West Main in Clinton earlier this year. Yesterday, the Sheriff’s Office also charged Charlie Wilson with Trafficking in Meth as well as with Distribution of Meth from alleged actions back in February.

Investigator Charles Nations states that on February 6th in Laurens County Wilson knowingly possessed more than ten grams of methamphetamine, and that he has prior drug convictions. Investigator Nations also states that on the same date Wilson distributed a quantity of meth to a confidential informant of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Nations stated that Wilson also has prior convictions for the offense.

Bond was denied on the two charges from Clinton Public Safety this weekend. Arraignment was pending on the two additional charges from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles “Charlie” Wilson of Newberry remained in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Three Undercover Drug Deals

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Laurens County Detention Center staff continued the booking process overnight for subjects arrested on drug charges. These include six charges on 30-year-old John Bailey Copeland of 113 Milling Street, Clinton. Clinton Public Safety has charged him with three counts, Distribution of Crack Cocaine and three counts, Distribution within Proximity of a Public Park.

In warrants, Sgt. Shane Prather states that Copeland sold a quantity of crack cocaine to a confidential informant working in an undercover capacity. He states one sale was made February 27th on Third Street, within a half mile of a public park on North Bell Street. Another crack cocaine sale to a confidential informant allegedly occurred April 19th at 122 Pine Street, within a half mile of another public park. Those warrants cite investigations by Detective Prather and Goggins.

Sgt. Prather also states that on May 30th Copeland sold a quantity of crack cocaine to a confidential informant working undercover on South Livingston Street in Clinton, within a half mile of a park. This was reportedly investigated by Detective Prather and Sgt. Metz.

During arraignment yesterday, bond was denied on all six charges. John Bailey Copeland remains in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Conspiracy & Drug Sale To Undercover Operative

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Yesterday’s drug arrests by Clinton Public Safety included 49-year-old James Donald Davis Jr. of 605 Bailey Street, Clinton. Davis is charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Meth and Distribution in Proximity of a Public Park, from an alleged undercover sale early this year.

Sgt. Shane Prather states that on February 6th Davis sold a quantity of Methamphetamine to a confidential informant working in an undercover capacity, after allegedly conspiring with another person to make the sale.

This activity reportedly occurred at 605 Bailey Street, within half a mile of a Public Park on JeffersonStreet. The case was investigated by Detective Prather of Clinton Public Safety and Sgts. Veal and Nations of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

After booking overnight, James Donald Davis Jr. was awaiting a bond hearing today.

Drugs Found When Serving Drug Warrant

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Clinton Public Safety arrested another person yesterday regarding an alleged undercover drug sale; and added new charges from yesterday. 19-year-old Markevious O’Neal Carter of 306 Florence Street, Clinton is charged with Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution within Proximity of a Public Park from alleged actions on May 24th. Sgt. Prather states Carter sold Marijuana to a confidential informant on South Bell Street that day, within a half mile of Pine Street Park. Carter was also charged with 2nd Offense Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sgt. Metz states that Carter had in his possession yesterday a large vacuum-sealed bag with 16.88 grams of marijuana, along with a set of digital scales and $125 cash. Metz noted this evidence is prima facia evidence of intent to distribute. This was allegedly discovered at Carter’s Florence Street residence yesterday. Sgt. Metz states that two marijuana grinders and a set of black digital scales were evidence of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

While a $500 PR bond was set on the Paraphernalia charge, Markevious O’Neal Carter remained in custody this morning with $20,000 cash or surety bonds on the other warrants.

Jefferson Street Undercover Operation

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

An undercover drug sale earlier this year was alleged with the Monday arrest of 36-year-old Calvin Cunningham of 205 Hunter’s Court, Laurens. Clinton Public Safety charged Cunningham with 2nd Offense Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy to Distribute and Distribution in Proximity of a Public Park.

Sgt. Shane Prather states that on March 7th the defendant conspired with another regarding a sale, then sold a quantity of crack cocaine to a confidential informant working undercover. This allegedly occurred at 700 Jefferson Street, Clinton, within a half mile of a Public Park. Calvin Cunningham was released yesterday on posting cash or surety bonds totaling $40,000.

Undercover Deal on Palmetto Street

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

An undercover drug sale on March 13th of this year was alleged in warrants served yesterday by Clinton Public Safety. 58-year-old Stanley Donnell Wimphrie of 119 North Livingston Street, Clinton is charged with 2nd Offense Distribution of Crack Cocaine and with Distribution within Proximity of a Park. Sgt. Prather stats that Wimphrie sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant, working undercover, on Palmetto Street, which is in proximity to Pine Street Park.

Cash or surety bonds for both charges were set totaling $25,000. Stanley Donnell Wimphrie remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

Multiple Firearm & Drug Violations June 19th

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

A local man is facing seven drug and firearm charges, following his arrest yesterday. Alleging multiple violations on June 19th, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Forrest Craig Beck of 154 Bigbee Road, Clinton with 2nd Offense Manufacture of Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, 2nd Offense Distribution of Meth and with Manufacturing Meth in the Presence of a Minor. He is also charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Person Who’s been Convicted of a Violent Crime. Beck is also charged with 2nd Offense Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Sheriff’s Investigator Charles Nations states that on June 19th Beck had items in his possession that are used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, which was a 2nd offense, and that he also disposed of or assisted in disposal of meth waste that day. In the 2nd offense Distribution of Meth warrant, Officer Nations states that Forrest Beck had in his constructive possession an amount of meth that constitutes intent to distribute, and that he has prior narcotic-related convictions.

Additional warrants state that Beck knowingly had in his constructive possession a Ruger P90 handgun during the commission of manufacturing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. Investigator Nations also states that Beck’s possession of a firearm or ammunition is unlawful due to his being convicted of a violent felony. Beck is also accused of having an amount of marijuana on June 19th that constitutes intent to distribute.

Cash or surety bonds were set on the seven charges totaling $324,000. Forrest Craig Beck remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.