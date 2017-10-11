Mister Freeze paying a visit

Freeze Warning is in effect for Laurens County.

Including the cities of Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Salisbury, Tryon, Columbus, Mill Spring, Greenville, Taylors, Greer, Mauldin, Fork Shoals, Simpsonville, Berea, Spartanburg, Laurens, Clinton, Ware Shoals, and Ninety Six

933 AM EST Fri Nov 10 2017

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* LOCATIONS...The northwest piedmont of North Carolina as well as portions of the South Carolina Upstate along and west of Interstate 26.

* TEMPERATURES...Lows in the mid 20s across the North Carolina piedmont to the lower 30s across the South Carolina Upstate.

* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures will likely damage sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

ALSO, protect outdoor pets.